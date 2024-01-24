Ferrari takes to the water with Soldini for new sailing venture

Luxury sports car maker Ferrari said on Wednesday it would enter world sailing competitions, teaming up with Italian ocean racing yachtsman Giovanni Soldini as team principal.

An icon of motor racing with its uninterrupted presence in Formula One since the start of that world championship in 1950, Ferrari last year also returned to the Hypercar top flight of endurance racing and Le Mans.

"In addition to competing on tracks all over the world, Ferrari is now embarking on this new venture to enhance its technological know-how," the company said in a statement.

Ferrari won its last Formula One drivers' championship in 2007 and constructors' title in 2008.

The company said it would rely on "cutting-edge technologies throughout the entire cycle, from conception and engineering to realisation" of the boat.

"The search for maximum performance at sea will generate innovations and concrete solutions for sustainability that, in line with Ferrari's tradition, will be an important stimulus in the evolution of its sports cars," it said in the statement.

Earlier this week Soldini, 57, and Italian carmaker Maserati, part of Stellantis, announced the end of their 11-year long partnership in ocean navigation.

Soldini is a veteran of more than 30 years of solo and crewed ocean competition, including two solo round-the-world races.

"I am thrilled to start this new adventure with Ferrari. We are working on an important and cutting-edge project with an amazing technological potential," Soldini said in the statement.

Ferrari chairperson John Elkann said the new project would expand Ferrari's "racing soul".

"With this new competitive challenge, motivated by our innovative capacity and commitment to sustainability, we will push beyond current boundaries," said Elkann, who is also Stellantis chair.