Stellantis to cut 600 jobs in eastern France

25 January 2024 - 07:57 By Reuters
A Stellantis spokesperson said the decision was not linked to the tensions in the Red Sea, saying "we can see that the European market is hesitant."
Stellantis will cut 600 jobs at its Mulhouse plant in eastern France, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding the move would concern workers on time contracts while those working with permanent labour were not affected.

A CFE-CGC union representative told Reuters the company cited the wider geopolitical situation and its current price race against competitors regarding electric cars as reasons for the cuts.

A Stellantis spokesperson said the decision was not linked to the tensions in the Red Sea, saying “we can see that the European market is hesitant”.

