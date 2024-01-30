Air Liquide and TotalEnergies on Tuesday announced the creation of a joint venture to develop hydrogen fuelling stations across Europe for heavy duty trucks.
The JV — called TEAL Mobility — aims to develop more than 100 hydrogen stations over the next decade, and will operate about 20 stations in France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany from 2024, they said.
Air Liquide and TotalEnergies to develop hydrogen fuelling stations for trucks
Image: audioundwerbung / 123rf
Air Liquide and TotalEnergies on Tuesday announced the creation of a joint venture to develop hydrogen fuelling stations across Europe for heavy duty trucks.
The JV — called TEAL Mobility — aims to develop more than 100 hydrogen stations over the next decade, and will operate about 20 stations in France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany from 2024, they said.
READ MORE
Stellantis begins production of large hydrogen vans in Poland
GM looks for a road out of Tesla's shadow
Toyota keeps crown as world's top-selling carmaker in 2023
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos