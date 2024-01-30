news

Lamborghini revs up sustainability with renewed ‘Direzione Cor Tauri’ strategy

30 January 2024 - 16:28 By Motoring Staff
The Sant’Agata Bolognese carmaker extends its decarbonisation programme to the entire value chain, with the aim of reducing total enterprise emissions by 40% ‘per car’ by 2030.
Image: Supplied

Italian sports car manufacturer Lamborghini on Tuesday unveiled the next stage of its “Direzione Cor Tauri” strategy, marking a significant step towards decarbonisation.

The ambitious initiative, supported by the company's largest-ever investment, focuses on electrifying the model range and decarbonising production.

Led by chair and CEO Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini aims to achieve a 40% reduction in CO2 emissions per car across the entire value chain by 2030, compared to 2021 levels. The programme covers production, supply chain, logistics and the product use phase, involving the entire company in a collective effort.

Initiated in 2021, “Direzione Cor Tauri” began with intensive research on electrification, leading to the launch of the Revuelto, the marque's first hybrid super sports car in 2023. The Urus Super SUV and a second HPEV, replacing the Huracán, are set to follow in 2024.

Lamborghini plans to introduce its first fully electric model in 2028, followed by a full electric Super SUV in 2029. The programme targets a 50% reduction in fleet CO2 emissions by 2025 and an 80% reduction by 2030, compared to 2021 levels.

“Within a context of major transformation, everyone needs to contribute to achieving the objectives,” said Winkelmann.

“This commitment extends not only to every individual and every company, but also to institutions and governments responsible for infrastructures and the transition towards renewables.”

“Our mission, as a globally recognised brand, is to inspire and encourage others to tackle these modern-day challenges. Lamborghini is proof a sustainable vision is possible.”

