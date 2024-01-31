news

Peugeot to incorporate ChatGPT into its vehicles

31 January 2024 - 08:06 By Reuters
Peugeot will launch a pilot version of the ChatGPT service, which will be able to connect to vehicle controls and answer many general or navigation-related questions, on Wednesday in France, Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain.
Image: Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Stellantis' Peugeot brand plans to use ChatGPT to improve the voice assistant in its cars and vans, the French brand said on Tuesday, joining rivals such as Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz in tapping the popular AI chatbot.

“We will introduce ChatGPT in all cars, including the new e-3008 model, and small commercial vehicles,” Jerome Micheron, director of Peugeot's Product Plan, told a media call.

Peugeot will launch a pilot version of the ChatGPT service, which will be able to connect to vehicle controls and answer many general or navigation-related questions, on Wednesday in France, Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain. The service is planned to become standard equipment this year.

Last year Mercedes-Benz started a trial in the US allowing drivers to use ChatGPT, saying it should help give more natural responses and deal with enquiries ranging from destination details to dinner suggestions.

Volkswagen said earlier this month that by midyear its voice assistant would integrate ChatGPT to facilitate interactive dialogue with drivers.

Peugeot also said it would introduce a new eight-year warranty for the e-3008, compared to the two-year warranty on its cars, to try to encourage more drivers to make the switch to electric.

