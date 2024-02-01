news

Category winners of 2024 World Women’s Car of the Year announced

01 February 2024 - 09:12 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year (WWCOTY) has announced the winners of the five categories in this year’s award: Family Car, Large Car, SUV, Exclusive Car and 4x4 and pickup.

A total of 62 candidates were in the running to win one of the WWCOTY categories. All of them met the requirement of having been launched on at least two continents between January 1 and December 31 2023.

These were the category winners:

The Volvo EX30 will be locally available in a five-model range, starting at R775,900. Pictures: SUPPLIED
The Volvo EX30 will be locally available in a five-model range, starting at R775,900. Pictures: SUPPLIED

Family Car

The Volvo EX30 — Volvo’s new premium compact SUV, and third full electric model after the XC40 and C40 and its most affordable car. Standout qualities mentioned include a range of 450km, quality, safety equipment, and a comfortable and spacious interior.

The new BMW 5 Series is packed with hi-tech equipment and also comes in full electric i5 guise. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new BMW 5 Series is packed with hi-tech equipment and also comes in full electric i5 guise. Picture: SUPPLIED

Large car

The BMW 5 Series — For its offering of a full range of engines, including for the first time availability of a fully electric i5 version. Its advanced technology, a spacious and comfortable cabin for occupants and its incorporating of a fully vegan interior as standard make it deserving of a shot at the title.

The Kia EV9 impresses with its space for seven passengers while adopting a fully electric drivetrain. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Kia EV9 impresses with its space for seven passengers while adopting a fully electric drivetrain. Picture: SUPPLIED

SUV

The Kia EV9 — The Korean SUV is the first large electric SUV with up to seven seats, and it also stands out for its innovative design and hi-tech features such as bidirectional charging and ultra-fast 800-volt charging. In addition, its price is competitive compared to other models in its segment.

The SA-built Volkswagen Amarok is a contender for the best car, as judged by an all-female jury. Picture: SUPPLIED
The SA-built Volkswagen Amarok is a contender for the best car, as judged by an all-female jury. Picture: SUPPLIED

4x4 & pickup

Volkswagen Amarok — This new generation of the Volkswagen Amarok presents a radical change. It gains habitability, off-road capabilities and load capacity. It includes five engines that adapt to the needs of each market and also improves interior quality and equipment.

The updated Aston Martin DB12 exudes luxury and power. Picture: SUPPLIED
The updated Aston Martin DB12 exudes luxury and power. Picture: SUPPLIED

Exclusive car

Aston Martin DB12 — Luxury, elegance and performance define the new Aston Martin DB12. Powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine that delivers 507kW for acceleration from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 325km/h, the most notable changes are found in its cabin, with a new design and high quality without losing its functionality, says the jury.

WWCOTY

This is the 14th edition of the awards presented by WWCOTY. A team of 75 women motoring journalists from 52 countries on five continents is the only all-female jury in the automotive industry worldwide.

The work of the jurors over the past year has been marked by a market in continuous evolution towards more efficient and sustainable models.

“Voting was not easy due to the extraordinary level of the candidates,” said Marta Garcia, president of the WWCOTY.

“No vote was given at random. All have responded to demanding driving tests, detailed analysis and challenging studies of the competition. That’s why the WWCOTY awards are the benchmark for millions of buyers around the world,” said Garcia.

The overall winning car will be announced on the Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year YouTube channel on March 8.

READ MORE

Human Rights Watch warns carmakers over China forced labour risk

Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Thursday urged carmakers such as Tesla, Volkswagen and BYD that produce cars in China to do more to ensure materials that ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka appointed to Mercedes SA board

Former SA deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has been appointed an independent nonexecutive director of Mercedes-Benz SA (MBSA), effective ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

2024 George Old Car Show adopts a German theme

This year’s George Old Car Show has a special German theme to mark the arrival of the first motor vehicle in South Africa more than 100 years ago.
Motoring
17 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. These were South Africa’s best selling SUVs in 2023 Features
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | Farewell to our Toyota Hilux Raider X Reviews
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Mazda CX-60 Reviews
  4. Category winners of 2024 World Women’s Car of the Year announced news
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...
DA's Chris Pappas weighs in on new uMkhonto we Sizwe party's chances