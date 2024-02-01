Exclusive car
Category winners of 2024 World Women’s Car of the Year announced
The Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year (WWCOTY) has announced the winners of the five categories in this year’s award: Family Car, Large Car, SUV, Exclusive Car and 4x4 and pickup.
A total of 62 candidates were in the running to win one of the WWCOTY categories. All of them met the requirement of having been launched on at least two continents between January 1 and December 31 2023.
These were the category winners:
Family Car
The Volvo EX30 — Volvo’s new premium compact SUV, and third full electric model after the XC40 and C40 and its most affordable car. Standout qualities mentioned include a range of 450km, quality, safety equipment, and a comfortable and spacious interior.
Large car
The BMW 5 Series — For its offering of a full range of engines, including for the first time availability of a fully electric i5 version. Its advanced technology, a spacious and comfortable cabin for occupants and its incorporating of a fully vegan interior as standard make it deserving of a shot at the title.
SUV
The Kia EV9 — The Korean SUV is the first large electric SUV with up to seven seats, and it also stands out for its innovative design and hi-tech features such as bidirectional charging and ultra-fast 800-volt charging. In addition, its price is competitive compared to other models in its segment.
4x4 & pickup
Volkswagen Amarok — This new generation of the Volkswagen Amarok presents a radical change. It gains habitability, off-road capabilities and load capacity. It includes five engines that adapt to the needs of each market and also improves interior quality and equipment.
Exclusive car
Aston Martin DB12 — Luxury, elegance and performance define the new Aston Martin DB12. Powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine that delivers 507kW for acceleration from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 325km/h, the most notable changes are found in its cabin, with a new design and high quality without losing its functionality, says the jury.
WWCOTY
This is the 14th edition of the awards presented by WWCOTY. A team of 75 women motoring journalists from 52 countries on five continents is the only all-female jury in the automotive industry worldwide.
The work of the jurors over the past year has been marked by a market in continuous evolution towards more efficient and sustainable models.
“Voting was not easy due to the extraordinary level of the candidates,” said Marta Garcia, president of the WWCOTY.
“No vote was given at random. All have responded to demanding driving tests, detailed analysis and challenging studies of the competition. That’s why the WWCOTY awards are the benchmark for millions of buyers around the world,” said Garcia.
The overall winning car will be announced on the Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year YouTube channel on March 8.
