news

Tesla recalls nearly all its vehicles in the US

02 February 2024 - 14:09 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The latest recall includes vehicles across Tesla's models, including the Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, Model Y, and 2024 Cybertruck vehicles, the NHTSA said.
The latest recall includes vehicles across Tesla's models, including the Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, Model Y, and 2024 Cybertruck vehicles, the NHTSA said.
Image: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Tesla is recalling 2.2-million vehicles, or nearly all its electric vehicles in the US, due to incorrect font sizes on warning lights which increases the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.

This is more than the 2.03-million vehicles Tesla recalled in the US two months back, its biggest-ever such move at the time, to install new safeguards in its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system.

Tesla has been under the NHTSA's scanner for its autonomous driving aid intended to enable cars to steer, accelerate and brake automatically within their lane.

The latest recall includes vehicles across Tesla's models, including the Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, Model Y, and 2024 Cybertruck vehicles, the NHTSA said.

"Warning lights with a smaller font size can make critical safety information on the instrument panel difficult to read, increasing the risk of a crash," the NHTSA said.

Tesla started releasing an over-the-air software update on January 23, free of charge, to fix the issue, the regulator said.

Tesla started releasing an over-the-air software update on January 23, free of charge, to fix the issue, the regulator said.

The software update will increase the font size of the visual warning indicators for the brake, park and antilock brake system (ABS).

The Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No 135 requires warning indicators for vehicles equipped with hydraulic brakes to be at least 3.2mm high.

The standard also requires contrasting colours for the written visual warning and the background, with one of them being red.

Tesla's Cybertruck started receiving a software update to fix the issue for the units in production, the report said.

The recall is also the first for the new electric pickup truck model Tesla started handing over to customers last November.

The Austin, Texas-based automaker's stores and service centres will be notified after January 31 and owners will get notification letters through mail, the report said. 

READ MORE:

Tesla opens first South America store in Chilean capital

Tesla opened its first South American store this week, displaying its sleek electric vehicles at an upscale mall in Chile's capital Santiago, as the ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Late Queen Elizabeth II’s Range Rover on sale for R5.3m

Buyer can own a piece of royal history which was also used to transport former US president Barack Obama.
Motoring
11 hours ago

Volvo to stop funding Polestar, may hand stake to Geely

Volvo said on Thursday it would stop funding Polestar and was handing over responsibility for the struggling luxury car brand to Volvo's top ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Ferrari shares surge as strong orders underpin growth

Luxury sports car maker Ferrari reassured investors on Thursday that its revenues and core earnings would keep growing this year, supported by a ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Tesla to bring LFP battery supply chain to US

Tesla is expanding its battery facility in Sparks, Nevada to bring the supply chain for cheaper lithium iron phosphate batteries to the US, Bloomberg ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Judge voids Elon Musk's 'unfathomable' $56bn Tesla pay package

A Delaware judge tossed out Elon Musk's record-breaking $56bn Tesla pay package on Tuesday, calling the compensation granted by the EV maker's board ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Motorists to be hit with big fuel price hikes next week News
  2. Experience or a rookie? Wolff hints at 'bold' driver choice to replace Hamilton Motorsport
  3. Hilux leads January sales as new vehicle market continues to struggle news
  4. Wolff admits Hamilton bombshell took him by surprise Motorsport
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

'Don't underestimate Cape Verde': Former PSL goalkeeper warns Bafana | Arena ...
'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...