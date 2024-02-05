news

Stellantis under renewed fire from Italian government

05 February 2024 - 09:22 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Italy is in talks with Stellantis over a long-term plan for its auto sector, which includes a target to boost the carmaker's annual output in Italy to 1-million vehicles, from about 750,000 last year.
Italy is in talks with Stellantis over a long-term plan for its auto sector, which includes a target to boost the carmaker's annual output in Italy to 1-million vehicles, from about 750,000 last year.
Image: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Italy's industry minister on Friday criticised Stellantis' ownership structure and said the carmaker had a "problem" with its models and marketing, continuing a feud between the company and the Rome government.

Speaking in the northern city of Trento, Adolfo Urso said Stellantis had an "unbalanced, absolutely not equal" shareholding structure between its French and Italian stakeholders.

Stellantis was not immediately available for comment.

On Thursday Urso had said Italy was open to buying a stake in Stellantis to match the French government, which owns about 6% of the maker of Fiats, Peugeots and Jeeps via a state-owned bank.

Stellantis' board has 11 members, five picked by top shareholder Exor, the vehicle of Italy's Agnelli-Elkann family, and five representing French shareholders, including the Paris government, plus Portuguese CEO Carlos Tavares.

This set-up was established when Stellantis was created from the merger in 2021 of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group.

Urso also responded to complaints by Tavares that Italy was not offering enough incentives for electric vehicles (EV), holding back domestic demand for them.

"If you don't give subsidies to purchase EVs, you are putting at risk the Italian plants," Tavares told Bloomberg in an interview on Thursday.

Noting that Stellantis' strongest brand in Italy, Fiat, in December was for the first time in almost a century not Italy's top selling brand, losing the title to Volkswagen, Urso said this was not down to insufficient government subsidies.

"The problem is not with the government, but with the [Stellantis] group. It's a problem for the company, which evidently needs to review its marketing policies and its models. They should do so."

Stellantis' 14 brands also include Citroën, Opel, Alfa Romeo and Ram.

Italy is in talks with Stellantis over a long-term plan for its auto sector, which includes a target to boost the carmaker's annual output in Italy to 1-million vehicles, from about 750,000 last year.

READ MORE:

Motorists to be hit with big fuel price hikes next week

The latest projected petrol and diesel increases look to be much higher than initially expected
News
3 days ago

Volvo to stop funding Polestar, may hand stake to Geely

Volvo said on Thursday it would stop funding Polestar and was handing over responsibility for the struggling luxury car brand to Volvo's top ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Ferrari shares surge as strong orders underpin growth

Luxury sports car maker Ferrari reassured investors on Thursday that its revenues and core earnings would keep growing this year, supported by a ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Albon says new Williams FW46 will require a change of driving style Motorsport
  2. Red Bull investigating complaint against team boss Horner Motorsport
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Isuzu D-Max AT35 Reviews
  4. New Ford Ranger Platinum pricing and specs revealed New Models
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Tyla On Viral “Water” Dance, Pressure for Follow-Up Single, SZA & More | ...
Tyla Talks “Water” Hot 100 Success & Being “Honored” To Be Nominated In ...