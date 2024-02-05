Volvo sales increased 10% to 53,402 cars in January from a year earlier, helped by a 40% jump for fully electric models in Europe, the Sweden-based group said on Monday.
Volvo, which is majority-owned by China's Geely, said sales of fully electric cars were up 17%, to account for 17% of total sales. In China and the US they were down.
Recharge models, including those not fully electric, shrank 3%.
Shares in the company were down 1% in early trade.
Sales in Europe, the group's biggest market, were up 8% while in the US they were unchanged. In China, they were up 36%.
Volvo sales rise 10% year-on-year in January
Image: Supplied
