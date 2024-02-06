news

Fuel price increases — what you will pay from midnight tonight

06 February 2024 - 13:55 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rising international oil prices and a weakening rand are responsible for the fuel price increases. Stock photo.
Rising international oil prices and a weakening rand are responsible for the fuel price increases. Stock photo.
Image: jarun/123rf

The AA on Monday warned Mzansi's motorists to brace for fuel price hikes on Wednesday based on unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund. This on the back of significant cuts experienced over the past few months. 

The department of mineral resources and energy has confirmed the price increases to be implemented, and in the case of petrol and diesel they are higher than initially expected. 

Thanks to rising international oil prices and a weakening rand, both grades of petrol (93 and 95 ULP) will increase by 75c/litre at midnight on February 6.

The wholesale price of high-sulphur 0.05% diesel will be raised by 73c/l, with low-sulphur 0.005% diesel following suit at 70c/l. The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will increase by 53c/l.

From Wednesday, this is what South African motorists will pay for their fuel of choice:

Inland:

  • 93-unleaded — R22.92;
  • 95-unleaded — R23.24;
  • Diesel 0.05% — R21.36 (wholesale); and
  • Diesel 0.005% — R21.43 (wholesale).

Coast:

  • 95-unleaded — R22.52;
  • Diesel 0.05% — R20.64 (wholesale); and
  • Diesel 0.005% — R20.72 (wholesale).

 

READ MORE:

Petrol and diesel prices to rocket on Wednesday

Unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund is showing significant increases for all grades of fuel this month.
Motoring
1 day ago

Motorists to be hit with big fuel price hikes next week

The latest projected petrol and diesel increases look to be much higher than initially expected
News
4 days ago

Motor industry pain abounds as EV demand hits slowdown

While carmakers and suppliers are betting big on future demand for electric vehicles, a near-term global slowdown is causing pain, including ...
Motoring
6 days ago

Mixed forecast for South African motor industry in 2024

Leading entities in the South African motor industry have mixed views on the outlook for 2024.
Motoring
6 days ago

Discount prices a red flag for dodgy diesel, says industry as government tests show contamination

Government sampling has found 70 fuel stations selling diesel diluted with illuminating paraffin which can cause mechanical damage to vehicles.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Red Bull’s Horner hearing set for Friday Motorsport
  2. Alex Albon 'contracted to Williams, won't be moving to Mercedes' Motorsport
  3. Fuel price increases — what you will pay from midnight tonight news
  4. Bottas expects Hamilton to be a good fit at Ferrari Motorsport
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Tyla On Viral “Water” Dance, Pressure for Follow-Up Single, SZA & More | ...
Tyla Talks “Water” Hot 100 Success & Being “Honored” To Be Nominated In ...