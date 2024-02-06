news

Honda to recall over 750,000 vehicles in the US

Certain models made between 2020 and 2021 may have airbag safety issues

06 February 2024 - 14:11 By Reuters
The recall includes certain Honda Pilot, Accord and Civic sedan (pictured) made between 2020 and 2022, and some Honda CR-V and Passport vehicles manufactured between 2020 and 2021.
Image: Supplied

Honda is recalling more than 750,000 vehicles in the US due to an airbag that may deploy unintentionally during a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday.

The front passenger seat weight sensor may crack and short circuit, failing to suppress the airbag as intended, NHTSA said.

The recall includes certain Honda Pilot, Accord and Civic sedan made between 2020 and 2022, and some Honda CR-V and Passport vehicles manufactured between 2020 and 2021.

In December, the company had to initiate a recall for about 4.5-million vehicles worldwide over risks of fuel pump failure, which included 2.54-million vehicles in the US.

TimesLIVE

