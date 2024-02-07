Audi cuts output at Brussels plant due to parts shortage

Volkswagen's luxury car brand Audi has reduced output at its Brussels plant, where it produces the Q8 e-tron model, for at least two weeks due to component shortages, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The carmaker was “deciding from week to week” when production would return to full capacity, the spokesperson said, confirming an earlier report in German autos publication Automobilwoche.
On Sunday, Automobilwoche reported Audi planned to overhaul its global production network and may move the production of the Q8 e-tron to its site in San Jose Chiapa in Mexico or China.
Audi was examining options for which models the Brussels plant should produce in the medium term and would provide further details after future planning rounds, the spokesperson said.
The Mexico site was preparing to ramp up production of a successor to the Audi Q5 model but could not yet confirm the model, the spokesperson said.
Image: Supplied
