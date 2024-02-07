news

Audi cuts output at Brussels plant due to parts shortage

07 February 2024 - 08:05 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The chassis, transmission, e-motor and high-voltage battery are installed in the body of the Audi Q8 e-tron in Brussels.
The chassis, transmission, e-motor and high-voltage battery are installed in the body of the Audi Q8 e-tron in Brussels.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen's luxury car brand Audi has reduced output at its Brussels plant, where it produces the Q8 e-tron model, for at least two weeks due to component shortages, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The carmaker was “deciding from week to week” when production would return to full capacity, the spokesperson said, confirming an earlier report in German autos publication Automobilwoche.

On Sunday, Automobilwoche reported Audi planned to overhaul its global production network and may move the production of the Q8 e-tron to its site in San Jose Chiapa in Mexico or China.

Audi was examining options for which models the Brussels plant should produce in the medium term and would provide further details after future planning rounds, the spokesperson said.

The Mexico site was preparing to ramp up production of a successor to the Audi Q5 model but could not yet confirm the model, the spokesperson said.

Stellantis to slow operations at Fiat Turin plant on weak demand

Stellantis will slow down operations at its Mirafiori plant, in Turin, this month and next in response to weak market demand for its fully-electric ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Geely launches 11 low-orbit satellites to aid autonomous cars

Chinese automaker Geely said on Saturday it has launched 11 low-earth orbit satellites, its second dispatch, as it expands its capacity to provide ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Hilux leads January sales as new vehicle market continues to struggle

These were the top 30 sellers in a market led by Toyota, Volkswagen and Suzuki.
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Volkswagen may build a new half-ton bakkie in South Africa news
  2. Zhou plans a more aggressive third season in F1 Motorsport
  3. Audi cuts output at Brussels plant due to parts shortage news
  4. Toyota shares surge to record high after earnings upgrade news
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Zuma never banned us from parliament: EFF's Julius Malema on Sona 2024 ban ...
AFCON: Concerned about Osimhen, Nigeria plot against South Africa