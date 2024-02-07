news

Meet the finalists of the 2024 World Car Awards

07 February 2024 - 17:41
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Volkswagen has its ID.7 in the running for 2024 World Electric Vehicle.
Image: Supplied

The World Car Awards were inaugurated in 2004 and Audi won the first instalment of the competition with its A6. Now in its 20th year, the road to the 2024 edition of the prestigious competition is well under way.

Three South African motoring journalists represent the country on the panel: Lerato Matebese (TopGear SA), Hannes Oosthuizen (Cars.co.za) and this writer.

From Argentina to the US, representation is wide, with more than 100 jurors.

The World Car Awards committee hosts an annual testing event in Los Angeles, US, where jury members have an opportunity to sample vehicles not sold in all markets.

In addition to the World Car of the Year title, the competition is bolstered by other categories: World Urban Car, World Luxury Car, World Performance Car, World Electric Vehicle, World Car Design of the Year and World Car Person of the Year.

Vehicles eligible for World Car of the Year must be produced in volumes of at least 10,000 units a year and must be priced below the luxury-car level in their primary markets. Vehicles must also be on sale in at least two major markets, on at least two separate continents from January to March in the preceding year.

The Volvo EX30 is among contenders for top honours.
Image: Supplied

The deadline for the first round of voting was January 22. On January 31, the finalists for World Car of the Year were announced, as well as the five finalists each in the categories of World Urban Car, World Luxury Car, World Performance Car and World Electric Vehicle.

Finalists for 2024 World Car of the Year:

  • BYD Seal;
  • BYD Atto 4;
  • Ford Bronco;
  • Hyundai Kona;
  • Hyundai Kona Electric;
  • Hyundai Santa Fe;
  • Kia EV9;
  • Mazda CX-90;
  • Subaru Crosstrek;
  • Toyota Prius;
  • Volkswagen ID.7; and
  • Volvo EX30.

Finalists for 2024 World Urban Car of the Year:

  • Abarth 500e;
  • BYD Dolphin;
  • Lexus LBX;
  • Suzuki Fronx; and
  • Volvo EX30.
Suzuki's Fronx, popular in SA, is a finalist for 2024 World Urban Car.
Image: Supplied

Finalists for 2024 World Luxury Car of the Year:

  • BMW 5-Series;
  • BMW i5;
  • Lexus LM;
  • Mercedes-Benz CLE;
  • Mercedes-Benz E-Class; and
  • Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV.
BMW launches its G60 5-Series soon, in contention for 2024 World Luxury Car.
Image: Supplied

Finalists for 2024 World Performance Car:

  • BMW M2;
  • BMW XM;
  • Ferrari Purosangue;
  • Hyundai Ioniq 5 N; and
  • Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid.
The 2024 World Performance Car shortlist includes the Ferrari Purosangue.
Image: Supplied

Finalists for 2024 World Electric Vehicle:

  • BMW i5;
  • Kia EV9;
  • Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV;
  • Volkswagen ID.7; and
  • Volvo EX30.

The deadline for the second, final round of voting is February 12. On February 20, the winner of the 2024 World Car Person of the Year is announced.

Later in the month, the top three in the world finalists are announced at the Geneva motor show before the grand final on March 27. At the New York motor show, the World Car Awards overall winners and category winners will be revealed.

