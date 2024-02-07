news

Toyota shares surge to record high after earnings upgrade

07 February 2024 - 08:04 By Reuters
Toyota's strong financial performance in the third quarter was helped by robust demand for petrol-electric hybrid vehicles, the world's top-selling carmaker said on Tuesday.
Toyota's strong financial performance in the third quarter was helped by robust demand for petrol-electric hybrid vehicles, the world's top-selling carmaker said on Tuesday.
Image: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

Toyota shares hit a record high on Wednesday after its earnings upgrade the day before, with rivals Honda and Nissan also posting gains on expectations their solid hybrid line-ups may benefit from cooling interest in electric vehicles.

Weakening momentum for battery-powered vehicles has led many overseas carmakers to scale back roll-out plans for EVs or cut production targets as lower government subsidies and high interest rates make EV purchases harder for customers.

Toyota's strong financial performance in the third quarter was helped by robust demand for petrol-electric hybrid vehicles, the world's top-selling carmaker said on Tuesday.

Its shares were up 4% on Wednesday afternoon in Asia after jumping as much as 7.3% to a record high in the morning session, outperforming a 0.2% advance in the broad Topix index.

Nissan's shares rose 2.9% in afternoon trade after gaining as much as 4.3% earlier. Those of Honda Motor advanced 1.3% after rising as much as 2.6% earlier.

“We think the market is rethinking the potential of hybrid products, which are a strength of Toyota,” analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote in a note released after Toyota raised its operating profit guidance by nearly 9% for the 12 months ending March 31.

The company's progress on raising prices that helped boost its earnings per vehicle was likely the biggest driver for the higher operating profit forecast, the analysts said.

Toyota's shares have risen 80% since the start of 2023, compared to a 69% rise in Honda's shares and Nissan's 47% gain over the same period.

Their gains easily eclipsed a 34% rise in the Topix over that period.

After posting its results, Toyota announced on Tuesday it would invest an extra $1.3bn (R24.5bn) in its Kentucky plant in the US for electrification efforts, including assembly of a three-row battery electric sports utility vehicle for the US market.

