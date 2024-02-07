news

Foton returning to South Africa with light commercial vehicles

08 February 2024 - 08:47 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Foton has not confirmed which vehicles it will sell locally but the latest Tunland is a good bet. Picture: SUPPLIED
Foton has not confirmed which vehicles it will sell locally but the latest Tunland is a good bet. Picture: SUPPLIED
Image:

Chinese automotive brand Foton is returning to South Africa with a range of light commercial vehicles, six years after leaving the country.

Founded in 1996, Foton is headquartered in ChangpingBeijing, and is a subsidiary of the BAIC Group.

The marque was imported here from 2007-2018 in a range of trucks, panel vans, minibus taxis and a Tunland one-tonne bakkie in single- and double-cab variants. It was initially introduced by the McCarthy Group and later taken over by Imperial Holdings, which became Motus.

From the second quarter of 2024, Foton will be imported by Mandarin Parts Distributors (MPD), a subsidiary of Combined Motor Holdings (CMH). Since 2009 MPD has serviced and supplied parts to various Chinese brands in South Africa, says Marius Smal, MD of MPD. He says the company will offer special assistance to owners of older-generation Foton light commercial vehicles.

It is not specified which Foton models will be sold locally, only that they will be available in diesel and electric versions. 

The latest Tunland seems a good bet given the popularity of one-tonne bakkies in the country.

READ MORE

Meet the finalists of the 2024 World Car Awards

The World Car Awards was inaugurated in 2004 and Audi won the first instalment of the competition with its A6.
Motoring
15 hours ago

Toyota shares surge to record high after earnings upgrade

Toyota shares hit a record high after its earnings upgrade the day before, with rivals Honda and Nissan also posting gains on expectations their ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Audi cuts output at Brussels plant due to parts shortage

Volkswagen's luxury car brand Audi has reduced output at its Brussels plant, where it produces the Q8 e-tron model, for at least two weeks due to ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Foton returning to South Africa with light commercial vehicles news
  2. Alpine's Gasly says he knew about Hamilton's talks with Ferrari Motorsport
  3. Alpine come out swinging with bold new A524 Formula One challenger Motorsport
  4. Meet the finalists of the 2024 World Car Awards news
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Zuma never banned us from parliament: EFF's Julius Malema on Sona 2024 ban ...
AFCON: Concerned about Osimhen, Nigeria plot against South Africa