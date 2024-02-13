news

Stellantis investing €103m in Hungary facility to produce electric drive modules

13 February 2024 - 08:26 By Reuters
The expansion at the Szentgotthard plant, which currently builds internal combustion engines for Stellantis vehicles, will include machining key components and final assembly and testing of 3-in-1 EDMs.
Image: Supplied

Stellantis said on Monday it will invest €103m (R2.1bn) at its Szentgotthard facility in Hungary to increase production capacity of electric drive modules that will help the carmaker grow its electric-vehicle portfolio.

The investment is Stellantis' third in an EDM manufacturing facility after Tremery-Metz in France and Kokomo, Indiana in the US.

Additionally, Stellantis is increasing 2024 production of next-generation electrified dual-clutch transmissions for hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles at its facility in Mirafiori Complex, Italy.

The Netherlands-based company expects the expansion to bring it closer to its electrification goals of 100% sales from battery EVs in Europe by 2030. It is investing $50bn (R945.2bn) in electrification efforts over the next decade.

EDM production at the plant is expected to begin in late 2026.

EDM is an integrated unit of electric motor, gearbox and power electronics, used in both purely electric and hybrid powertrains, that help in providing high torque, while maintaining system efficiency.

