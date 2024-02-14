A joint venture set up by Japan's Sony and Honda will introduce three electric vehicle (EV) models by the second half of this decade, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.
Sony Honda Mobility will roll out a sedan in 2025, a sports utility vehicle in 2027 and a compact in 2028 or after in a bid to compete with Tesla, the Nikkei reported without citing its sources.
A spokesperson for Sony Honda Mobility could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Japanese carmaker formed the technology and gaming company in 2022 in an effort to catch up with EV rivals.
Honda aims to combine the automaker's experience in engineering and building vehicles with Sony's software and gaming expertise for a new line of EVs due in 2025.
Sony, Honda EV venture to roll out three models before 2030
Image: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
