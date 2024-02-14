news

Tata cuts EV prices by 1%-8% in first by an Indian carmaker

14 February 2024 - 08:30 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The price of the top-selling Nexon.ev is down 1.4% at 1.45-million rupees. Prices previously began at 1.47-million rupees, according to Tata's website.
The price of the top-selling Nexon.ev is down 1.4% at 1.45-million rupees. Prices previously began at 1.47-million rupees, according to Tata's website.
Image: Supplied

Tata's electric vehicle (EV) unit on Tuesday said it had reduced prices of its cars by up to 120,000 rupees (R27,691) in what is the first instance of a price cut by an Indian electric carmaker.

Electric variants form only 2% of car sales in India as buyers are wary about the higher upfront costs despite lower running costs and as range anxiety persists.

“With battery cell prices having softened in the recent past and considering their potential reduction in the foreseeable future, we have chosen to proactively pass on the resulting benefits directly to customers,” said Vivek Srivatsa, chief commercial officer at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, which is backed by a fund of US private equity firm TPG.

The price of the top-selling Nexon.ev is down 1.4% at 1.45-million rupees(R333,260). Prices previously began at 1.47-million rupees (R337,869), according to Tata's website.

The company, which dominates EV car sales in India, also cut the price of its electric small car Tiago by 70,000 rupees (R16,089). The base version costs about 8.1% lower at 799,000 rupees (R183,644).

Launched in 2020, the Nexon.ev was India's cheapest electric SUV until the launch of Tata's Punch EV at 1.2-million rupees (R275,766) in 2024.

EV sales have slowed globally, with US carmaker Tesla leading a price cut war to maintain its sales lead over rivals such as China's BYD.

“Tata's price cut in India could prompt its rivals to also price their cars more competitively and launch newer EVs at aggressive prices,” said Jay Kale, vice-president at Elara Capital.

However, this is in stark contrast to India's two-wheeler EV market, in which IPO-bound Ola Electric and Hero-backed Ather are locked in a price war.

Tata, which began EV-only dealerships in September, plans to have 10 electric cars in its portfolio over the next three to four years. It also aims to bring up EV sales to 25% of its total car sales by 2025 from 9.3% in fiscal 2023.

Toyota says president, chair of scandal-hit Daihatsu unit to step down

Toyota said on Tuesday both the president and chair of small-car unit Daihatsu will step down after revelations of misconduct related to rigged ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Stellantis investing €103m in Hungary facility to produce electric drive modules

Stellantis said on Monday it will invest €103m at its Szentgotthard facility in Hungary to increase production capacity of electric drive modules ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Hitting Germany's EV sales target requires 'tipping point'

Germany won't hit its target of having 15 million EVs on the road by 2030 if sales develop in a linear fashion, economy minister Robert Habeck said ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mercedes seek to climb a mountain with new W15 and 'mega motivated' Hamilton Motorsport
  2. McLaren targeting wins and podiums with new MCL38 Motorsport
  3. REVIEW | Why the VW Polo Vivo is a firm South African favourite Motoring
  4. Sony, Honda EV venture to roll out three models before 2030 news
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Bafana Bafana receive rapturous welcome on their return home
Gwede Mantashe defends cadre deployment and will continue to do so