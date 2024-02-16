news

Lucid again slashes prices of its Air EVs to spur demand

16 February 2024 - 08:25 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lucid said last month its deliveries and production fell in the fourth quarter from a year earlier. It had cut its 2023 production target earlier in November.
Lucid said last month its deliveries and production fell in the fourth quarter from a year earlier. It had cut its 2023 production target earlier in November.
Image: Lucid Motors

Electric-vehicle maker Lucid lowered prices of its flagship Air luxury sedans by 1% to 10% on Thursday in the latest bid to drive up demand in a soft market.

The EV industry has been grappling with a slowdown in demand for more than a year and manufacturers have responded by lowering prices and cutting back on production in some cases.

Lucid had lowered prices before in August last year.

The Air Pure rear-wheel drive has a starting price of $69,900 (about R1,324,164) while Air Touring is priced at $77,900 (about R1,475,714) and Air Grand Touring at $109,900 (about R2,081,912).

The prices are for customers in the US and exclude tax, title, licence, options, destination and documentation fees.

Air Pure previously cost $77,400 (about R1,466,172), Air Touring $85,900 (about R1,627,186) and Air Grand Touring $110,900 (about R2,100,756).

Lucid also announced a $1,000 (about R18,942) allowance towards the purchase of certain charging accessories and free scheduled maintenance for two years on every Lucid Air purchase or lease.

Growth in the global EV market is expected to slow to 27.1% this year from estimated growth of 29% in 2023  as a reduction in state subsidies makes the cars less appealing to buyers, according to January projections by research firm Canalys.

Market-leader Tesla has warned its growth would slow this year despite price cuts.

Lucid said last month its deliveries and production fell in the fourth quarter from a year earlier. It had cut its 2023 production target earlier in November.

The company is scheduled to report its quarterly results on February 21.

European and US carmakers race to lower EVs costs as Chinese competition heats up

Under pressure from Chinese competitors, major US and European car manufacturers are pushing hard to cut electric vehicle costs so they can have ...
Motoring
49 minutes ago

BMW starts testing hydrogen vehicles in South Africa

BMW sees hydrogen cars as a complement to battery-electric vehicles, not a competition between the two technologies, and is rolling out a pilot fleet ...
Lifestyle
19 hours ago

Former VW chief tells court he didn't deceive investors over Dieselgate

Former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn told a German court on Wednesday he did not deceive investors over the carmaker's rigging of diesel engine ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hamilton most motivated he has ever been for his last year at Mercedes Motorsport
  2. Lucid again slashes prices of its Air EVs to spur demand news
  3. Hamilton faces an awkward final year at Mercedes, says Verstappen Motorsport
  4. European and US carmakers race to lower EVs costs as Chinese competition heats ... news
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA mp slams Lucas' 'load-shedding is not the end of world' comment