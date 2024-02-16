Electric-vehicle maker Lucid lowered prices of its flagship Air luxury sedans by 1% to 10% on Thursday in the latest bid to drive up demand in a soft market.
The EV industry has been grappling with a slowdown in demand for more than a year and manufacturers have responded by lowering prices and cutting back on production in some cases.
Lucid had lowered prices before in August last year.
The Air Pure rear-wheel drive has a starting price of $69,900 (about R1,324,164) while Air Touring is priced at $77,900 (about R1,475,714) and Air Grand Touring at $109,900 (about R2,081,912).
The prices are for customers in the US and exclude tax, title, licence, options, destination and documentation fees.
Air Pure previously cost $77,400 (about R1,466,172), Air Touring $85,900 (about R1,627,186) and Air Grand Touring $110,900 (about R2,100,756).
Lucid also announced a $1,000 (about R18,942) allowance towards the purchase of certain charging accessories and free scheduled maintenance for two years on every Lucid Air purchase or lease.
Growth in the global EV market is expected to slow to 27.1% this year from estimated growth of 29% in 2023 as a reduction in state subsidies makes the cars less appealing to buyers, according to January projections by research firm Canalys.
Market-leader Tesla has warned its growth would slow this year despite price cuts.
Lucid said last month its deliveries and production fell in the fourth quarter from a year earlier. It had cut its 2023 production target earlier in November.
The company is scheduled to report its quarterly results on February 21.
Lucid again slashes prices of its Air EVs to spur demand
Image: Lucid Motors
