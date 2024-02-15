news

Maps Maponyane becomes Lexus SA brand ambassador

16 February 2024 - 09:24 By Motor News Reporter
Maponyane has demonstrated a commitment to making a positive impact on the world.
Image: Supplied

Lexus South Africa has appointed TV presenter, actor, entrepreneur and fashion star Maps Maponyane as its brand ambassador.

As a prominent figure in the South African entertainment industry, Maponyane embodies modern luxury and impeccable style, resonating strongly with Lexus’ ethos of craftsmanship and innovation, said the Japanese brand.

Through his philanthropic endeavours, including initiatives focused on environmental conservation, Maponyane has demonstrated a commitment to making a positive impact on the world. Likewise, Lexus’ advancements in new energy vehicles and sustainable practices underline the brand’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint.

Fashion star Maps Maponyane with his new Lexus NX 350 F Sport.
Image: Supplied

“We are thrilled to welcome Maps Maponyane to the Lexus SA family,”  said Glenn Crompton, vice-president for marketing at Lexus SA.

“Maponyane's influence extends beyond the realms of entertainment, embodying the values of sophistication, elegance and sustainability that resonate with our brand. Together, we look forward to creating meaningful experiences and driving positive change in our community.”

Maponyane, the son of former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs marksman Marks Maponyane, said: “I am honoured to join forces with Lexus SA, a brand synonymous with innovation and luxury. The synergy between Lexus and my personal values, including a commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, makes this collaboration special.

“I am eager to embark on this journey together and show the shared passion for excellence and elegance.”  

Maponyane will be driving a Lexus NX 350 F Sport.

