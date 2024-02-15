Maps Maponyane becomes Lexus SA brand ambassador

“We are thrilled to welcome Maps Maponyane to the Lexus SA family,” said Glenn Crompton, vice-president for marketing at Lexus SA.
Image: Supplied
Lexus South Africa has appointed TV presenter, actor, entrepreneur and fashion star Maps Maponyane as its brand ambassador.
As a prominent figure in the South African entertainment industry, Maponyane embodies modern luxury and impeccable style, resonating strongly with Lexus’ ethos of craftsmanship and innovation, said the Japanese brand.
Through his philanthropic endeavours, including initiatives focused on environmental conservation, Maponyane has demonstrated a commitment to making a positive impact on the world. Likewise, Lexus’ advancements in new energy vehicles and sustainable practices underline the brand’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint.
Image: Supplied
