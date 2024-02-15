news

Massimo Frascella joins Audi as new head of design

16 February 2024 - 09:10 By Motor News Reporter
Massimo Frascella is tasked with setting the course for the coming generations of Audi models.
Image: Supplied

An alumnus of the Istituto d’Arte Applicata & Design in Turin, 52-year-old Massimo Frascella began his career at Stile Bertone and has previously held positions at the Ford Motor Company and Kia, and recently was head of design at JLR, responsible for the new Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar. 

Italian-born Frascella is the new head of Audi Design. He takes over from Marc Lichte on June 1.

Outgoing head of Audi Design Marc Lichte.
Image: Supplied

“Simplicity is the essence of my approach to design. I am passionate about creating designs that are free from superfluous ornaments and do not merely follow trends. Instead, we will rely on a timeless and sophisticated design language,” Frascella said.

Audi said together with Frascella the company is setting the course for the coming generations of Audi models.

Over the coming years, multiple surges in technological innovation are set to decisively change shapes and functions across all vehicle segments. For this reason, Audi has recently restructured its design department to report directly to the chair of  its board of management.

Predecessor Marc Lichte, who headed Audi Design since 2014, oversaw the designs of many modern Audis, such as the brand’s stand-alone electric model series — the Audi e-tron, the e-tron GT, and the Q4 model family.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner said: “Design has always been part of the brand’s core, of the DNA of the Audi brand. That is why, specially during this phase of technological transformation, ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ must be visible and tangible in the interior and exterior of all coming series models.

“Massimo Frascella will ensure Audi vehicles are going to embody the brand’s identity through an unmistakable and emotional design language. Clarity, precision, and perfect proportions are at the centre of his design philosophy — qualities that seamlessly fit into the image of the Audi brand.”

Döllner thanked Lichte for having been a creative mind and visionary for the face of the brand for a decade. 

