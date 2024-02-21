Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said on Tuesday the pressure to cut electric vehicle costs will force consolidation among global carmakers, but said he has no significant deals under discussion himself.
“We have enough on our plate,” Tavares said during a video conference with reporters.
The Stellantis chief was in New York.
Stellantis CEO sees consolidation, but has no deals in view
Image: Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
