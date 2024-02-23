news

Toyota extends shutdown of two production lines after emission test irregularities

23 February 2024 - 10:32 By Reuters
Toyota Motor has extended until March 1 the shutdown of two production lines at two manufacturing plants run by a group of companies in Japan, it said on Friday.
Toyota Motor has extended until March 1 the shutdown of two production lines at two manufacturing plants run by a group of companies in Japan, it said on Friday.

The production lines have been suspended since January 29 after the discovery of irregularities in certification tests for diesel engines developed by affiliate Toyota Industries.

On March 1 Toyota will make a decision on whether to reopen the lines from March 4.

However, the suspension will continue for one line at Toyota Auto Body's Inabe plant in Mie prefecture, where production includes the Alphard and Vellfire minivans, and one line at Gifu Auto Body's main plant in Gifu prefecture, where production includes the HiAce van.

