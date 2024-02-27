news

Nio announces tech licensing deal with Forseven

27 February 2024 - 09:13 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Nio subsidiary will receive technology licence fees based on the future sales of licensed products by Forseven, the filing added.
The Nio subsidiary will receive technology licence fees based on the future sales of licensed products by Forseven, the filing added.
Image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio's subsidiary Nio Technology has entered into a technology licensing deal with Forseven, a unit of Abu Dhabi-based CYVN Holdings, Nio said in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing on Monday.

The agreement will give electric car start-up Forseven a global licence to use Nio's technical information and software for the research & development, manufacturing, and distribution of its vehicles, the filing said.

The Nio subsidiary will receive technology licence fees based on the future sales of licensed products by Forseven, it added.

The agreement follows a deal struck by Nio's rival Xpeng last year under which the Chinese company will receive technology service revenue from Volkswagen from 2024 onwards, overturning a four-decade-old model of foreign carmakers charging their Chinese partners for technology licensing.

READ MORE

Outa says it will defend motorists against e-toll debt

Treasury official’s remarks on recovering debt show it has gone back on its word, says CEO Wayne Duvenage.
Motoring
1 day ago

Renault leads Europe's EV defence in Geneva as Chinese rivals expand

Renault and China-owned MG launched new electrified cars in Europe at the Geneva car show on Monday as Chinese carmakers seek to take more market ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Stellantis CEO’s total compensation jumps 56% to €36m in 2023

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares' total compensation in 2023 rose 56% to €36.49m (about R756.8m), the Italian-American carmaker with brands including ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. McLaren unveils 330km/h Artura Spider convertible New Models
  2. Motorists warned of criminals masquerading as traffic police news
  3. Will Verstappen and Red Bull reign supreme at Bahrain season-opener? Motorsport
  4. Outa says it will defend motorists against e-toll debt news
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Lakewood Church Shooting - Bodycam, Related Video, Released. Houston, TX from ...
South Africa's ANC launches election manifesto - AP explains