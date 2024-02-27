Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio's subsidiary Nio Technology has entered into a technology licensing deal with Forseven, a unit of Abu Dhabi-based CYVN Holdings, Nio said in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing on Monday.
The agreement will give electric car start-up Forseven a global licence to use Nio's technical information and software for the research & development, manufacturing, and distribution of its vehicles, the filing said.
The Nio subsidiary will receive technology licence fees based on the future sales of licensed products by Forseven, it added.
The agreement follows a deal struck by Nio's rival Xpeng last year under which the Chinese company will receive technology service revenue from Volkswagen from 2024 onwards, overturning a four-decade-old model of foreign carmakers charging their Chinese partners for technology licensing.
Nio announces tech licensing deal with Forseven
Image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
