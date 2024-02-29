news

Volkswagen Group Africa presents new airbag deployment centre

29 February 2024 - 12:33 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
From left to right: Gert van der Ham (product engineering), Réhan Strydom (head of product engineering), Martina Biene (chairperson and MD) Nilesh Bhana (product engineering) at the unveiling of the new airbag deployment centre.
From left to right: Gert van der Ham (product engineering), Réhan Strydom (head of product engineering), Martina Biene (chairperson and MD) Nilesh Bhana (product engineering) at the unveiling of the new airbag deployment centre.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen Group Africa has inaugurated its new airbag deployment centre after an investment of R20m and nearly two years of construction. The facility, at the B Plant in Kariega, is set to enhance the plant's airbag testing capacity to 150% of its previous output.

While the existing facility can conduct 48 tests per week, including three dashboards and 45 seats, the new centre has the capacity to handle 72 tests weekly — 10 dashboard tests, two curtain airbag tests and 60 seat tests.

Planning for the centre started in 2020 with construction taking place from June 2022 until February 2024. The total investment included R14m for the climatic chamber, where tests are conducted, with the remainder allocated to building and electrical supply, cameras, air supply to the chamber and lighting.

The climatic chamber employs electrical heaters and two refrigerant circuits to control temperatures ranging from 90°C to -40ºC, necessary for the different tests.

The testing process begins with the delivery, preparation, labelling and photographing of parts. Then the parts are conditioned in the climatic chamber at specified temperatures. Once the required temperature is reached and stabilised, the airbag is deployed using an electrical current. Lights and cameras in the chamber capture the deployment which is then analysed for a report to be compiled and sent to the supplier. Though the actual deployment takes 100 milliseconds, the preparation and soaking of parts extend the testing process to six to eight hours per test.

Similar to the previous facility, the new airbag deployment centre will conduct tests on the locally built Polo and Polo Vivo models. Additionally, it will be capable of testing future Volkswagen models and performing tests for external customers if required.

Martina Biene, Volkswagen Group Africa chairperson and MD, emphasised the company's commitment to high-quality vehicles and safety standards.

“Our promise to customers has always been high-quality vehicles and that includes the safety standards of our products,” she said. “This new facility is proof that we remain committed to that promise. I am proud to open this airbag deployment centre and thank everyone who has worked to make it a reality.”

MORE:

Polestar raises almost $1bn, sees margins improving in 2024

Polestar said on Wednesday it had raised a $950m loan from a bank syndicate, helping to fill a gap left when Volvo said it would stop funding the ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

BYD looking for plant location in Mexico

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD is looking for a location in Mexico to set up a factory aimed at boosting the company's share of the local market, ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

Apple unplugs its electric car project

Apple has cancelled work on its electric car, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, a decade after the iPhone maker kicked off ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in second Bahrain GP practise Motorsport
  2. Rolls-Royce Arcadia Droptail joins La Rose Noire and Amethyst New Models
  3. Ricciardo sets the pace in first Bahrain GP practise Motorsport
  4. Horner says Red Bull team unity has 'never been stronger' Motorsport
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court