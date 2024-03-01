news

JLR aims to generate more than a third of its own power globally by 2030

01 March 2024 - 09:13 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
JLR said work would start this year on the carmaker's first three UK solar projects in Gaydon, Halewood and Wolverhampton, which should be completed by the end of 2026.
JLR said work would start this year on the carmaker's first three UK solar projects in Gaydon, Halewood and Wolverhampton, which should be completed by the end of 2026.
Image: Supplied

Luxury British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) aims to generate 36.4% of its own power globally from renewable energy projects by 2030 to cut energy bills, reduce reliance on the grid and help lower carbon emissions, it said on Thursday

The unit of India's Tata Motors said it aimed to generate more than a quarter of its own energy in the UK, where most of its operations are located.

The company said work would start this year on the first three UK solar projects in Gaydon, Halewood and Wolverhampton, which should be completed by the end of 2026.

As well as pushing to cut carbon emissions, carmakers have been seeking ways to make production costs more predictable.

Last October, Mercedes-Benz said it had signed a power purchase agreement with Spain's Iberdrola for 140MW of wind energy from a Baltic Sea wind park.

JLR said its new off-grid energy projects aimed to produce almost 120MW of renewable energy at their peak, enough to power nearly 44,500 homes.

JLR said its existing energy efficiency projects cut emissions by 26% in 2023 compared to 2020. The carmaker aims to cut carbon emissions across its operations by 46% by 2030 and is targeting net zero emissions by 2039.

MORE:

Volkswagen Group Africa presents new airbag deployment centre

Volkswagen Group Africa has inaugurated its new airbag deployment centre after an investment of R20m and nearly two years of construction.
Motoring
1 day ago

Polestar raises almost $1bn, sees margins improving in 2024

Polestar said on Wednesday it had raised a $950m loan from a bank syndicate, helping to fill a gap left when Volvo said it would stop funding the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Volkswagen, Xpeng say first jointly made car will be electric SUV

German carmaker Volkswagen and Chinese electric vehicle partner XPeng on Thursday said the first car they plan to develop together will be an SUV for ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Horner back in spotlight after anonymous email circulates Motorsport
  2. REVIEW | Why there’s plenty to like about the electric BMW iX1 Motoring
  3. Fuel prices look set to soar in March news
  4. Maserati presents new Grancabrio soft-top stunner New Models
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

UJ student killed in crossfire during alleged hit in Braamfontein
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court