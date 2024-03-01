news

Tesla rolls out new incentives in China as price war escalates

01 March 2024 - 08:53 By Reuters
Tesla offers limited time preferential financing plans that could save up to 16,600 yuan (about R44,936) for purchases of Model Y.
Image: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Tesla unveiled new incentives, including insurance subsidies, on Friday to woo consumers in the world's largest auto market, where the US electric vehicle giant is in a protracted price war against entrenched rivals such as BYD.

Pickups of existing inventories of Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs by the end of March would be entitled to a maximum of 34,600 yuan (about R92,177) worth of incentives, Tesla said in a post on its Weibo account.

Among the incentives are a 8,000 yuan (about R21,656) discount in car insurance products with partnerships with Tesla, and a 10,000 yuan (about R27,070) discount if the buyer chooses a change of paint.

Tesla also offers limited time preferential financing plans that could save up to 16,600 yuan (about R44,936) for purchases of Model Y.

Asked about the amount of inventory Tesla had in China, a sales representative said it was limited, but declined to provide details.

Tesla didn’t respond to a request for comment.

In the face of slowing demand and rising competition, Tesla slashed prices on some Model 3 and Y cars in China in January and offered cash discounts for some Model Ys from February 1.

Its biggest local rival BYD on Friday lowered the starting price of a new version of its Song Pro hybrid SUV by 15.4%.

BYD, which dethroned Tesla as the world's top EV maker in Q4, had responded with even bigger discounts on an array of new car versions in February.

