These were South Africa’s top-selling cars in February

Toyota maintained its dominant market position in February with sales of 11,524 new vehicles in South Africa, in a muted market of 44,749 units that dipped 0.9% compared to February 2023.
It was the seventh consecutive month of declining year-on-year sales, which motor industry body Naamsa attributed to the effects of cost of living increases and dampened consumer and business confidence, combined with the port challenges and persistent load-shedding.
The worst-hit segment is passenger cars, which dipped 3.1% last month compared to February 2023. Light commercial vehicles, including bakkies and minibuses, continued to prop up overall sales and registered a 2.5% rise.
Toyota’s evergreen Hilux bakkie retained its spot as Mzansi’s favourite vehicle in February, with its arch-rival, the Ford Ranger, in second overall. Toyota also had the country’s best-selling passenger car in the Corolla Cross.
Behind Toyota, Volkswagen remained the second most popular brand in February with 5,333 units sold but had Suzuki (5,221) nipping at its heels.
Bakkies, compact crossovers and small hatchbacks continue to be the most popular market segments and there is only one sedan, once a dominant body shape, in the top 30: the Toyota Corolla Quest in 28th place.
Best selling vehicles February 2024
- Toyota Hilux - 3,100
- Ford Ranger - 2,187
- Toyota Corolla Cross - 1,959
- Volkswagen Polo Vivo - 1,861
- Isuzu D-Max - 1,740
- Suzuki Swift - 1,627
- Toyota Starlet - 1,481
- Nissan NP200 - 1,276
- Hyundai Grand i10 - 1,263
- Toyota Hiace - 1,109
- Volkswagen Polo 988
- Chery Tiggo 4 Pro - 964
- Nissan Magnite - 847
- Toyota Fortuner - 722
- Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up - 715
- Suzuki Ertiga - 658
- Toyota Urban Cruiser - 649
- Suzuki Baleno - 585
- Haval H6 - 569
- Kia Sonet - 552
- Toyota Vitz - 550
- Haval Jolion - 544
- Volkswagen T-Cross - 530
- Renault Kiger - 484
- Nissan Navara - 449
- Hyundai i20 - 402
- GWM P-Series - 378
- Toyota Corolla Quest - 361
- Suzuki Jimny - 357
- Ford Everest - 353
These were South Africa’s top-selling cars in February
Image: Denis Droppa
