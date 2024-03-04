news

These were South Africa’s top-selling cars in February

04 March 2024 - 09:29 By Denis Droppa
The Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger were the country's top two sellers last month.
Image: Denis Droppa

Toyota maintained its dominant market position in February with sales of 11,524 new vehicles in South Africa, in a muted market of 44,749 units that dipped 0.9% compared to February 2023.

It was the seventh consecutive month of declining year-on-year sales, which motor industry body Naamsa attributed to the effects of cost of living increases and dampened consumer and business confidence, combined with the port challenges and persistent load-shedding.

The worst-hit segment is passenger cars, which dipped 3.1% last month compared to February 2023. Light commercial vehicles, including bakkies and minibuses, continued to prop up overall sales and registered a 2.5% rise.

Toyota’s evergreen Hilux bakkie retained its spot as Mzansi’s favourite vehicle in February, with its arch-rival, the Ford Ranger, in second overall. Toyota also had the country’s best-selling passenger car in the Corolla Cross.

Behind Toyota, Volkswagen remained the second most popular brand in February with 5,333 units sold but had Suzuki (5,221) nipping at its heels.

Bakkies, compact crossovers and small hatchbacks continue to be the most popular market segments and there is only one sedan, once a dominant body shape, in the top 30: the Toyota Corolla Quest in 28th place.

Best selling vehicles February 2024

  1. Toyota Hilux - 3,100
  2. Ford Ranger - 2,187
  3. Toyota Corolla Cross - 1,959
  4. Volkswagen Polo Vivo - 1,861
  5. Isuzu D-Max - 1,740
  6. Suzuki Swift - 1,627
  7. Toyota Starlet - 1,481
  8. Nissan NP200 - 1,276
  9. Hyundai Grand i10 - 1,263
  10. Toyota Hiace - 1,109
  11. Volkswagen Polo 988
  12. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro - 964
  13. Nissan Magnite - 847
  14. Toyota Fortuner - 722
  15. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up - 715
  16. Suzuki Ertiga - 658
  17. Toyota Urban Cruiser - 649
  18. Suzuki Baleno - 585
  19. Haval H6 - 569
  20. Kia Sonet - 552
  21. Toyota Vitz - 550
  22. Haval Jolion - 544
  23. Volkswagen T-Cross - 530
  24. Renault Kiger - 484
  25. Nissan Navara - 449
  26. Hyundai i20 - 402
  27. GWM P-Series - 378
  28. Toyota Corolla Quest - 361
  29. Suzuki Jimny - 357
  30. Ford Everest - 353

