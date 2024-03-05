news

Toyota launches new accessories programme in South Africa

The programme will run in SA, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini

05 March 2024 - 17:46 By Motoring Staff
The range of accessories available through the AAP programme includes roof racks, cross-bars, rooftop tents, roof boxes, bike carriers, fridges, recovery boards, solar panels, battery management systems, roof consoles and more.
Image: Supplied

Toyota announced on Tuesday it is now offering South African customers an extensive range of lifestyle accessories tailored around outdoor pursuits and overlanding.

Forming part of the Japanese carmaker's newly launched Associated Accessory Products (AAP) programme, these offerings will complement the marque's existing array of accessories to enable customers to customise their vehicles as they see fit. 

AAP offers Toyota customers a one-stop shop for a range of accessories with which to customise their vehicles while enhancing their lifestyles.
Image: Supplied

According to Toyota, AAP was born out of the need to offer customers a one-stop shop for a range of accessories that would enable them to customise their vehicles while enhancing their lifestyles. The accessories have been designed to provide everyday comfort, safety and convenience.

“To that end, we are collaborating with some of the most respected and popular suppliers in the country, including Ironman 4X4, 4X4 Megaworld, Front Runner, IVXIVBUSHINDABA and Thule,” says Aidan Castille, general manager of Conversions and Accessories.

“We are also thrilled to announce pricing will be in line with current aftermarket pricing. Customers can order and fit through their Toyota dealer.”

Accessories are compatible with various lifestyle vehicles such as Toyota Hilux (pictured), Fortuner, Land Cruiser Prado, Land Cruiser 70 Series and Land Cruiser 300.
Image: Supplied

The range of accessories available through the AAP programme includes roof racks, cross- bars, rooftop tents, roof boxes, bike carriers, fridges, recovery boards, solar panels, battery management systems, roof consoles and more. These accessories are compatible with various lifestyle vehicles such as Toyota Hilux, Fortuner, Land Cruiser Prado, Land Cruiser 70 Series and Land Cruiser 300.

AAP launched on March 1 and will be rolled out across the Toyota dealer network (South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini).

