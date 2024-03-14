Hyundai and sister company Kia will recall about 170,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in South Korea over problems with software in the charging systems, South Korea's transport ministry said on Thursday.
Hyundai will recall 113,916 EVs in the country, affecting five EV models, including the Ioniq-series and Genesis models, the ministry said.
Kia will recall 56,016 EVs.
Errors have been found in software of the integrated charging control units used in 170,000 Hyundai and Kia EVs, which could make it difficult to power a low-voltage battery and lead to the possibility that the vehicles could stop while driving, the ministry said.
“Hyundai Motor and Kia will take prompt actions to prevent customer inconvenience and will continue to prioritise the safety of our customers and their vehicles,” Hyundai Motor Group said.
The voluntary recalls are due to start on March 18.
Hyundai and Kia to recall thousands of EVs over software issue
Image: Supplied
Hyundai and sister company Kia will recall about 170,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in South Korea over problems with software in the charging systems, South Korea's transport ministry said on Thursday.
Hyundai will recall 113,916 EVs in the country, affecting five EV models, including the Ioniq-series and Genesis models, the ministry said.
Kia will recall 56,016 EVs.
Errors have been found in software of the integrated charging control units used in 170,000 Hyundai and Kia EVs, which could make it difficult to power a low-voltage battery and lead to the possibility that the vehicles could stop while driving, the ministry said.
“Hyundai Motor and Kia will take prompt actions to prevent customer inconvenience and will continue to prioritise the safety of our customers and their vehicles,” Hyundai Motor Group said.
The voluntary recalls are due to start on March 18.
MORE:
Mercedes-Benz conducts world’s first X-ray crash test
Italy in talks with China's Chery on car plant
EU parliament approves compromise on vehicle pollution limits
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos