news

Hyundai and Kia to recall thousands of EVs over software issue

14 March 2024 - 11:49 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Hyundai Ioniq series of vehicles is affected by the recall.
The Hyundai Ioniq series of vehicles is affected by the recall.
Image: Supplied

Hyundai and sister company Kia will recall about 170,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in South Korea over problems with software in the charging systems, South Korea's transport ministry said on Thursday.

Hyundai will recall 113,916 EVs in the country, affecting five EV models, including the Ioniq-series and Genesis models, the ministry said.

Kia will recall 56,016 EVs.

Errors have been found in software of the integrated charging control units used in 170,000 Hyundai and Kia EVs, which could make it difficult to power a low-voltage battery and lead to the possibility that the vehicles could stop while driving, the ministry said.

“Hyundai Motor and Kia will take prompt actions to prevent customer inconvenience and will continue to prioritise the safety of our customers and their vehicles,” Hyundai Motor Group said.

The voluntary recalls are due to start on March 18.

MORE:

Mercedes-Benz conducts world’s first X-ray crash test

Mercedes-Benz has carried out the world’s first X-ray crash with a real car in a bid to better understand what happens to vehicles and humans in ...
Lifestyle
7 hours ago

Italy in talks with China's Chery on car plant

The Italian government is holding talks with China's Chery as part of efforts to attract another major carmaker to the country in addition to ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

EU parliament approves compromise on vehicle pollution limits

The European Parliament approved on Wednesday tougher emissions standards for some vehicles in a deal that watered down the initial EU proposal, ...
Motoring
8 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ineos launches new Grenadier Quartermaster Chassis Cab New Models
  2. Nio and CATL teaming up to develop longer life EV batteries news
  3. New book celebrates 60 years of Porsche racing at Kyalami news
  4. Used EV sales in SA increase by 132%: these are the top sellers Features
  5. Hyundai and Kia to recall thousands of EVs over software issue news

Latest Videos

Three Egyptian Coptic monks killed in S.Africa, Coptic Orthodox Church says
Chaos outside Joshlin Smith's mother's court appearance