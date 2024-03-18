news

Pay fines now or risk arrest at Easter roadblocks, Cape Town tells motorists

One-stop traffic fine 'roadshow' is good-faith gesture to prevent risk of arrest at a roadblock, say traffic authorities

18 March 2024 - 09:29 By TIMESLIVE
The traffic fine roadshow will return to the Cape Town Civic Centre from March 25-27.
Image: Supplied

Cape Town traffic authorities are giving motorists the opportunity to clear outstanding fines or warrants in a central location and eliminate the risk of being arrested at a roadblock.

The traffic service's “traffic fine roadshows” have become popular and the previous one, in December, saw more than 2,000 motorists paying 16,923 outstanding fines and 5,150 warrants were finalised. Total payments amounted to more than R4.6m.

The latest roadshow comes before the Easter weekend which will have increased roadblocks and will be held at the Cape Town Civic Centre from March 25-27 starting at 8.30am daily. Motorists must bring their South African ID document, driving licence, passport or traffic register certificate.

Should you not be able to attend the roadshow in person, you can send someone on your behalf provided they are able to produce their own ID, a copy of the ID of the person who sent them as well, as an affidavit giving them permission to act on the other person’s behalf.

Drunk driving arrests in Cape Town climb in run-up to Easter Weekend

Cape Town traffic officers arrested 37 motorists for drunk driving in the past week, up from 29 the previous week and 24 the week before.
Motoring
6 days ago

Services available:

  • all fine-related enquiries for vehicles registered in their name;
  • applying for a reduction on traffic fines issued;
  • paying outstanding fines;
  • inquiring about warrants and/or summons issued in their name and finalising these; and
  • removing administration marks against their name on the NaTIS system.

“We have been meeting the motoring public halfway with positive results and I encourage those with outstanding fines and warrants to exploit this latest opportunity,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.

“It's a good-faith gesture as we head into the busy Easter weekend and a reminder that there will be increased roadblocks and operations to trace scofflaws. So do the right thing and settle overdue fines or warrants, either by visiting the roadshow or using the existing channels. The alternative is to risk time behind bars should you be caught at a roadblock or vehicle checkpoint, or worse — tracked down by our tracing teams.”

Motorists at the roadshow will not be arrested for any outstanding warrants. The roadshow is there to assist the public in finalising outstanding traffic matters.

Fines with no amount stipulated are known as No Admission of Guilt fines. They cannot be finalised at the roadshow unless the motorist has received a summons for it with a confirmed court date.

