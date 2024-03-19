Tesla shares gain after Model Y price hike in US and Europe

Shares of Tesla jumped nearly 7% on Monday after the automaker announced price increases for its Model Y electric vehicles across some European countries and the US.

Tesla said prices of its Model Y vehicles will be increased by approximately €2,000 (about R41,343) in some European countries effective March 22, according to a company statement on Saturday. It had announced on Friday price hikes for all Model Y cars in the US by $1,000 (R18,993) effective April 1.

Tesla shares rose as high as $174.72, up nearly 7%, on Monday following the announcements, making it the biggest percent daily gain in more than a month after sliding for two weeks. The stock is now on track for its second straight day of gains after dropping to a near 10-month low last week. It was last up 6.3% at $173.92.

"In light of persistently high Model Y inventory, we view Tesla's preview of future price increases as an attempt to boost sales this month, rather than a sign of solid demand," said Deutsche Bank analysts led by Emmanuel Rosner in an investor note on Monday.