Tesla on Monday raised prices for all Model Y cars in the US by $1,000 (R18,808), according to its website.
The Model Y base variant will now cost $44,990 (R846,198), while the long range and performance variants are priced at $49,990 and $53,490 respectively, according to the Tesla website.
Tesla had said in March it would increase prices for all Model Y cars in the US by $1,000 on April 1.
Tesla raises prices of Model Y cars in US by $1,000
Image: Brandon Bell/Getty Images
