news

Tesla raises prices of Model Y cars in US by $1,000

01 April 2024 - 10:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tesla had said in March that it will increase prices for all Model Y cars in the US by $1,000 on April 1.
Tesla had said in March that it will increase prices for all Model Y cars in the US by $1,000 on April 1.
Image: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Tesla on Monday raised prices for all Model Y cars in the US by $1,000 (R18,808), according to its website.

The Model Y base variant will now cost $44,990 (R846,198), while the long range and performance variants are priced at $49,990 and $53,490 respectively, according to the Tesla website.

Tesla had said in March it would increase prices for all Model Y cars in the US by $1,000 on April 1.

READ MORE

China commerce minister to head to Europe to make EV case

China's commerce minister will travel to Europe in April for discussions about the European Commission's investigation into whether China's electric ...
Motoring
3 days ago

KZN traffic officers seriously injured by ‘speeding’ taxi at toll plaza

Two traffic officers were seriously injured when they were struck by a taxi while on duty a few metres from the Mooi River Toll Plaza on the N3 in ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Iconic Lamborghini logo gets a revamp

After more than two decades since the last update, Automobili Lamborghini has renewed its historic logo. This evolution is part of the Italian ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. TimesLIVE to tame Simola Hillclimb in a Suzuki Swift Sport Motorsport
  2. Would-be Tesla buyers snub company as Musk's reputation dips news
  3. High traffic volumes expected as holidaymakers return to Gauteng South Africa
  4. US-based F1 owner Liberty Media announces MotoGP takeover Motorsport
  5. April will bring petrol price hikes but some diesel reductions news

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo weighs in on Sundowns & Themba Zwane: ...
Passengers jump out of burning bus on way to Centurion