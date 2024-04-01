news

There's a seven-month waiting list for the new Xiaomi SU7

01 April 2024 - 10:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Xiaomi began allowing consumers to place orders for its SU7 electric vehicle sedan on Thursday, after it announced the prices of the car which started at $29,870 (about R563,210). On Friday night, it said pre-orders hit 88,898 in the first 24 hours.
Xiaomi began allowing consumers to place orders for its SU7 electric vehicle sedan on Thursday, after it announced the prices of the car which started at $29,870 (about R563,210). On Friday night, it said pre-orders hit 88,898 in the first 24 hours.
Image: JustAnotherCarDesigner / Wikimedia Commons

Xiaomi is advising would-be buyers of its new SU7 electric sedan that they could face an up to seven-month wait, its app showed on Monday, in a sign that the Chinese electronics maker is enjoying strong demand for its vehicle.

Xiaomi began allowing consumers to place orders for its SU7 electric vehicle sedan on Thursday, after it announced the prices of the car which started at $29,870 (R563,210). On Friday night, it said pre-orders hit 88,898 in the first 24 hours.

Checks by Reuters on Xiaomi's car app on Monday found that the firm is advising that delivery time for the company's standard SU7 model could take 18-21 weeks, the SU7 Pro model 18-21 weeks, while the most expensive model, priced at 299,900 yuan (R2.1m), will take 27-30 weeks.

As part of the campaign to kick off sales, Xiaomi also released two other special versions of the car called “Founder's Edition” that come with complimentary gifts, such as refrigerators. The first batch of 5,000 such cars were sold out immediately after it allowed consumers to place orders on Thursday.

On Sunday, co-founder and CEO Lei Jun, in a Weibo post said it would open a second round of sales for the Founder's Edition, though he didn't specify the quantum.

He also said that during the ordering process for the Founder's Edition, Xiaomi identified and blocked some abnormal orders and those placed by scalpers.

Xiaomi built a Beijing factory capable of producing 200,000 cars annually before it had regulatory approval to start manufacturing in China. State-owned automaker BAIC Group disclosed in November it would make the cars for Xiaomi — at the same Xiaomi plant.

READ MORE

China commerce minister to head to Europe to make EV case

China's commerce minister will travel to Europe in April for discussions about the European Commission's investigation into whether China's electric ...
Motoring
3 days ago

WATCH | Iconic Lamborghini logo gets a revamp

After more than two decades since the last update, Automobili Lamborghini has renewed its historic logo. This evolution is part of the Italian ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Mazda and Panasonic sign EV battery supply agreement

Japanese carmaker Mazda and the energy unit of Panasonic said on Friday they have signed an automotive battery supply agreement.
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. TimesLIVE to tame Simola Hillclimb in a Suzuki Swift Sport Motorsport
  2. Would-be Tesla buyers snub company as Musk's reputation dips news
  3. High traffic volumes expected as holidaymakers return to Gauteng South Africa
  4. US-based F1 owner Liberty Media announces MotoGP takeover Motorsport
  5. April will bring petrol price hikes but some diesel reductions news

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo weighs in on Sundowns & Themba Zwane: ...
Passengers jump out of burning bus on way to Centurion