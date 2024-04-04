news

Chery to set up $800m car factory in Vietnam

04 April 2024 - 15:55 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
With a capacity of 200,000 vehicles per year, the factory will produce electric vehicles such as the Omoda E5.
With a capacity of 200,000 vehicles per year, the factory will produce electric vehicles such as the Omoda E5.
Image: Mustafa Seven/Anadolu via Getty Images

Vietnam's trade ministry said on Thursday carmaker Chery had signed a joint venture agreement with a local company to set up an $800m (R14.96bn) plant, becoming the first Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker to set up a facility in Vietnam.

The manufacturing plant, which will be jointly established by Chery's Omoda and Jaecoo unit and Vietnamese company Geleximco, will be in the costal province of Thai Binh, the ministry said after a signing ceremony.

With a capacity of 200,000 vehicles per year, the factory will produce Chery's Omoda and Jaecoo electric models. The first phase of construction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

In the meantime, Chery, which is also selling cars in Europe and weighing a plant in Italy, will import two electric models into Vietnam that will make their debut by the end of this year, the ministry said.

China's BYD, the world's largest EV maker, has also sought to set up a factory in Vietnam, though Reuters reported last week it may slow down the plan.

READ MORE:

Auto industry must halve EV battery weight over next decade, says Stellantis boss Tavares

The automotive industry will have to reduce the weight of EV batteries by 50% in the next 10 years to make electrification environmentally ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

BYD hands top EV seller title back to Tesla after Q1 sales decline

BYD, China's biggest electric vehicle maker, reported first quarter 2024 sales fell 43% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, handing back the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Would-be Tesla buyers snub company as Musk's reputation dips

The ranks of would-be Tesla buyers in the US are shrinking, according to a survey by market intelligence firm Caliber, which attributed the drop in ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Chery to set up $800m car factory in Vietnam news
  2. Alonso says there's zero chance of Verstappen leaving Red Bull Motorsport
  3. Range Rover Sport now available with Stealth Pack New Models
  4. Bold new Renault Captur is coming to Mzansi in 2025 New Models
  5. Vettel would be an amazing option for Mercedes, says Hamilton Motorsport

Latest Videos

First appearance in court of former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe ...
Botswana threatens to send 20,000 elephants to Germany