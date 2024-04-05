Electric vehicle (EV) sales in India are expected to rise 66% this year after nearly doubling in 2023 as state subsidies help fuel demand and supporting infrastructure comes up in the country, according to research firm Counterpoint.
Why it is important
The rapid growth in sales comes at a time when EV growth in other key markets such as the US and China are slowing.
The report forecasts that by 2030, EVs are expected to represent nearly a third of India's personal vehicle market.
Context
India's EV market, small but growing, is dominated by domestic carmaker Tata Motors. Electric models made up 2% of total car sales in 2023 but the government is targeting 30% by 2030.
The Indian government last month lowered EV import taxes on certain models if carmakers commit to invest at least $500m (about R9,296,175,000) and start domestic manufacturing within three years, a move seen as a win for foreign carmakers including Tesla .
Reuters reported on Thursday Tesla has begun production of right-hand drive cars at its plant in Germany for export to India later this year.
Vietnamese automaker VinFast also plans to invest $2bn (about R37,182,700,000) in the country and in February began constructing a factory in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.
By the numbers
Tata Motors held more than two-thirds of the country's EV market last year, but lost ground to Mahindra & Mahindra and Chinese automaker BYD, according to the Counterpoint report.
Mahindra recorded EV sales growth of nearly 2,500% last year with only one model, the all-electric SUV XUV400.
BYD also made a big splash in the region last year, reporting more than 1,500% in EV sales growth in the country with only two models in its India line-up, the e6 MPV and Atto 3 SUV.
India EV sales to rise 66% this year after nearly doubling in 2023
Image: Supplied
Electric vehicle (EV) sales in India are expected to rise 66% this year after nearly doubling in 2023 as state subsidies help fuel demand and supporting infrastructure comes up in the country, according to research firm Counterpoint.
Why it is important
The rapid growth in sales comes at a time when EV growth in other key markets such as the US and China are slowing.
The report forecasts that by 2030, EVs are expected to represent nearly a third of India's personal vehicle market.
Context
India's EV market, small but growing, is dominated by domestic carmaker Tata Motors. Electric models made up 2% of total car sales in 2023 but the government is targeting 30% by 2030.
The Indian government last month lowered EV import taxes on certain models if carmakers commit to invest at least $500m (about R9,296,175,000) and start domestic manufacturing within three years, a move seen as a win for foreign carmakers including Tesla .
Reuters reported on Thursday Tesla has begun production of right-hand drive cars at its plant in Germany for export to India later this year.
Vietnamese automaker VinFast also plans to invest $2bn (about R37,182,700,000) in the country and in February began constructing a factory in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.
By the numbers
Tata Motors held more than two-thirds of the country's EV market last year, but lost ground to Mahindra & Mahindra and Chinese automaker BYD, according to the Counterpoint report.
Mahindra recorded EV sales growth of nearly 2,500% last year with only one model, the all-electric SUV XUV400.
BYD also made a big splash in the region last year, reporting more than 1,500% in EV sales growth in the country with only two models in its India line-up, the e6 MPV and Atto 3 SUV.
Toyota halts one Tsutsumi plant production line for six days
Morocco expects more EV battery investments
Would-be Tesla buyers snub company as Musk's reputation dips
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos