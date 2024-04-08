Hino announces first black-owned dealership

The latest acquisition by Isipho Capital is also strategic in that it will boost some of the company’s diverse interests, which includes 80% shares in Mr Coach, a local company specialising in ambulance, mobile clinics, hearses, bus and other conversions, and 100% shares in Kholeka Engineering, which specialises in the manufacture of truck bodies, trailers, people carriers, water tankers and so on.
“We know the market is tough and highly competitive, but are confident the team we have put together will be up for the challenge,” said Mdanda.
Image: SUPPLIED
Hino, Toyota’s commercial vehicle subsidiary, has announced the first 100% black-owned dealership. Located in Pomona, north of OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, the dealership is also the first that is 65% woman-owned.
The operation and all the assets were acquired by Isipho Capital founders and directors Sipho and Fortunate Mdanda.
The Hino Pomona dealership is well-equipped with a parts and service centre that can cater for the high roof modern trucks and trailers. The workshop has a brake roller tester and diagnostics equipment, and operates a 24/7 truck service available by appointment.
Hino Pomona has a mobile workshop which enables it to conduct services and minor repairs on trucks at the premises of its customers.
Image: SUPPLIED
“We at Isipho Capital are truly honoured and excited that we are members of the Hino family and look forward to positioning our dealership as one of the star performers in Hino South Africa’s countrywide network of 67 dealerships,” said Fortunate Mdanda.
“We are absolutely delighted this transformation deal has been concluded because Hino Pomona is an important member of our network, located in the fastest-growing logistics hub in Gauteng, along the R21, in proximity to OR Tambo International Airport, as well as being within the Ekurhuleni manufacturing hub,” said Anton Falck, vice-president Hino SA.
