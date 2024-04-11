Seventh Festival of Motoring speeding into Kyalami this August

The annual Festival of Motoring is scheduled to return to Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from August 30 to September 1. The event promises to offer a diverse show of passenger brands, supercars and high-performance vehicles in a dynamic environment.
Participating brands include Abarth, Alfa Romeo, BAIC, Chery, Citroën, Fiat, Haval, Isuzu, Jeep, Omoda, Opel, Porsche, Peugeot, Shelby, Subaru, Suzuki and Volkswagen. Visitors can expect a range of experiences, from supercar and motorsport showcases to drifting offered by accredited providers.
Notable attractions include hot lap sessions by BMW Motorsport Club, the Simola Hill Climb sessions, Supercar hot laps by RaceDayEvents, the Samlin Lamborghini Experience and Shelby Mustang South Africa. These experiences will be available for purchase from May 2, offering attendees a chance to indulge in thrills exclusive to the Festival of Motoring.
Messe Frankfurt South Africa MD Michael Dehn expressed enthusiasm for this year's event, emphasising its role in uniting automotive enthusiasts and celebrating industry achievements. WesBank, a leading provider of vehicle and asset finance solutions in South Africa, returns as the naming rights partner, reflecting the event's growing appeal and its ability to engage a diverse audience.
The festival will feature Formula One-style vehicle demonstrations, the Sunbet ZX10 Masters Cup Superbikes competition and the Festival of Motoring Shelby Speed Challenge. Complimentary experiences such as self-handling track sessions, 4x4 courses and Subaru's obstacle course will also be available for attendees.
Volkswagen extends a special invitation to its customers to visit its stands which will showcase new models such as the Amarok. Test drives of these vehicles will be offered on track, providing attendees with first-hand experience from behind the wheel.
Tickets for the Festival of Motoring 2024 can be purchased online from April 11 with general access priced at R275 per adult and R75 for children aged 4 to 12. Complimentary shuttle services will be provided from the Mall of Africa with internal shuttle services to the 4x4 village offered by Volkswagen, Isuzu and Haval.
Seventh Festival of Motoring speeding into Kyalami this August
Image: Supplied
