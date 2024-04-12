Global sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles rose 12% in March versus the same month in 2023, with growth in China and the US market partly offset by a 9% drop in Europe, market research firm Rho Motion said on Friday.
"Overall, sales growth has slowed but is somewhat positive," Charles Lester, data manager at Rho Motion, told Reuters.
Sales demand for electric cars has cooled in recent months after rising dramatically for several years while consumers wait for more affordable models to hit the market.
Global electric vehicle sales rose to 1.23-million units in March. Sales rose 27% in China and 15% in the US and Canada.
Rho Motion has predicted global electric car sales will rise between 25% and 30% this year. Lester said global growth will likely be closer to the lower end of the forecast.
Global EV sales up 12% in March, down 9% in Europe, says Rho Motion
Image: Supplied
