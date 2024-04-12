news

Joburg Chef Wandile joins Mercedes-Benz 'Friends of The Brand' family

Innovation and attention to detail align with adventurous EQE SUV

12 April 2024 - 14:44 By Motoring Staff
Mercedes-Benz South Africa has paired Chef Wandile with the EQE SUV.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-Benz SA has announced Chef Wandile Mabaso as a new addition to its Friends of The Brand programme, highlighting his mastery in the culinary arts and alignment with the brand's values. Known for his attention to detail and innovation, Chef Wandile embodies qualities that resonate with the carmaker's commitment to excellence.

The partnership pairs Mabaso with the EQE SUV, one of Mercedes-Benz's newest all-electric vehicles. Offering a blend of luxury and performance, it boasts a range of up to 590km on a single charge, and benefits from the carmaker's latest battery technology. 

“Mercedes is a global brand that always inspired us as kids in Soweto,” said Mabaso at the handover ceremony. “Today I'm proud and honoured to be part of this aspirational brand.”

“We are thrilled to have a culinary master such as Chef Wandile as part of our Friends of The Brand family,” said Mercedes-Benz SA co-CEO Mark Raine. “Chef Wandile is a born storyteller and he encapsulates his audience through his food experience. The EQE SUV is the perfect fit for such a progressive mover and shaker within the culinary space.”

