With the correction, the aggregate domestic new-vehicle sales for March 2024 reflected a decline of 5,879 units or a fall of 11.7%, from the 50,114 vehicles sold in March 2023.
“While the correction appears negligible, the materiality rests in the segmentation breakdown of the numbers reported. The new passenger car market for the period under review reported last week at 26,577 units has now been adjusted higher by 242 units to a corrected 26,819 units,” Naamsa said.
“This correction confirms a decline of 4,782 cars [instead of an erroneously reported number of 5,024 cars] or a loss of 15.1% compared with the 31,601 new cars sold in March 2023.”
The initially reported number for domestic sales of new light commercial vehicles, bakkies and minibuses — 14,870 units — was 244 units less at 14,626 during March, recording a decline of 916 units or a drop of 5.9%, from the 15,542 light commercial vehicles sold during the same period in 2023 as effected by the Nissan system error.
Naamsa corrects figures for March new vehicle sales
System glitch at Nissan resulted in the brand reporting incorrect figures for its models
Image: Reuters
The Automotive Business Council (Naamsa) has issued a correction for new vehicle sales as reported on April 2.
“After an extensive analysis of all data harvested, processed and distributed it became clear that a member, Nissan SA, erroneously reported sales figures for its models for March,” said Naamsa.
A system glitch at the Japanese brand led to inaccurate figures:
That resulted in Naamsa’s initial report of total passenger car sales of 44,237 units being adjusted down by only two units to a corrected figure of 44,235 units.
Global EV sales up 12% in March, down 9% in Europe, says Rho Motion
With the correction, the aggregate domestic new-vehicle sales for March 2024 reflected a decline of 5,879 units or a fall of 11.7%, from the 50,114 vehicles sold in March 2023.
“While the correction appears negligible, the materiality rests in the segmentation breakdown of the numbers reported. The new passenger car market for the period under review reported last week at 26,577 units has now been adjusted higher by 242 units to a corrected 26,819 units,” Naamsa said.
“This correction confirms a decline of 4,782 cars [instead of an erroneously reported number of 5,024 cars] or a loss of 15.1% compared with the 31,601 new cars sold in March 2023.”
The initially reported number for domestic sales of new light commercial vehicles, bakkies and minibuses — 14,870 units — was 244 units less at 14,626 during March, recording a decline of 916 units or a drop of 5.9%, from the 15,542 light commercial vehicles sold during the same period in 2023 as effected by the Nissan system error.
Image: Supplied
The Nissan NP200, which marked the end of its production on March 31, registered its strongest performance with sales of 2,679 units in March. However, the record was distorted by inaccurate data which led to some of those numbers attributed to the Nissan Navara instead of the NP200.
“It is important to issue this erratum not only to correct the numbers and our public records, but also to allow Nissan to celebrate the NP200 sales milestone with the South African public and the industry since the production of this model has been discontinued in South Africa,” Naamsa said.
“Naamsa regrets the erroneous release of the data reported to us last week and we will continue to work with our members and partners to ensure the credibility and the integrity of our data is not compromised or contested,” it added.
“Maintaining high data accuracy ensures our records and different data sets meet the criteria for reliability and trustworthiness so they can be used across the market to support policy development, decision-making and to assist applications across the market.”
READ MORE:
Ohio senator wants Biden to permanently ban Chinese EVs from US
Seventh Festival of Motoring speeding into Kyalami this August
Sorry about e-tolls, we could have done better: transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga
Carmakers admit electric vehicles aren’t the solution for everybody
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos