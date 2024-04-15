news

Chinese EV maker Nio urges openness in US speech amid tensions

15 April 2024 - 08:07 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nio founder William Li, speaking at an event at Harvard University on Saturday, said rapid EV growth in China resulted from an "open and competitive" market where "all products are welcome regardless of their brands or origins".
Nio founder William Li, speaking at an event at Harvard University on Saturday, said rapid EV growth in China resulted from an "open and competitive" market where "all products are welcome regardless of their brands or origins".
Image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio's founder called for openness in a rare speech in the US, where politicians have been seeking to further restrict China's access to the world's second-largest auto market.

William Li, speaking at an event at Harvard University on Saturday, said rapid EV growth in China resulted from an "open and competitive" market where "all products are welcome regardless of their brands or origins".

He cited Tesla's success in China, where billionaire Elon Musk's carmaker has sold 1.36-million EVs in the past three years, adding its presence boosted EV penetration and energised the industry.

"Competition will lead to greater investment, longer time to break even, less margin for mistakes and lower chances of success," Li said, according to a transcript of his speech provided by the company.

"However, we do not expect China to adopt policies to protect domestic players because we also see the other side of the coin, where openness will ultimately benefit industries and sustainability, and make the best companies even better."

Tensions are rising between China and the West over Chinese EV exports, which Washington and Brussels said are heavily subsidised by the state and could harm domestic carmakers.

A European Union investigation into Chinese EV makers such as BYD, Geely and SAIC could lead to tariffs over the subsidies.

Few Chinese-made EVs are sold in the US market, where they already face steep tariffs. and China's biggest EV maker BYD said it had no plans to sell its cars into the country.

US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, is considering raising tariffs on Chinese EVs, auto executives have told Reuters. Republican senator Marco Rubio and Democratic senator Sherrod Brown have highlighted concerns over cheap Chinese EVs, including on national security grounds.

Li has said Nio was studying the feasibility of selling into the US on a quarterly basis. In the Chinese market, with a lineup priced from 298,000 yuan (about R790,717) for the premium segment, the carmaker sold 30,053 EVs in the first three months, compared to 132,420 vehicles sold by Tesla.

Ohio senator wants Biden to permanently ban Chinese EVs from US

The chair of the Senate banking committee on Thursday urged President Joe Biden to block Chinese-made vehicles from the US car market, marking the ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Ferrari Roma Spider scoops best design award

Sports cabriolet adds to Ferrari’s tally as most successful car brand in the Red Dot Awards.
Motoring
3 days ago

Naamsa corrects figures for March new vehicle sales

The Automotive Business Council (Naamsa) has issued a correction for new vehicle sales as reported on April 2.
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tesla to lay off more than 10% of staff globally as sales fall news
  2. WATCH | Volkswagen competitor seriously injured in Kyalami race news
  3. BP's EV charging arm cuts jobs, reduces global ambitions news
  4. Sharp new BMW X2 offers more space and peppy performance Motoring
  5. Tesla scouts for first India showroom locations news

Latest Videos

KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town
Mikel Arteta tells Arsenal to ‘stand up and be counted’ after Aston Villa blow