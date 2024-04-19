South Korea's Hyundai said on Friday it has paused advertising on X, formerly known as Twitter, and is speaking to the Elon Musk-owned social media platform directly about brand safety issues.
It was not immediately clear why the vehicle giant paused advertisements on the site. Meanwhile, X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Last November the White House condemned Musk's endorsement of what it called a “hideous” anti-Semitic conspiracy theory on X, while major companies such as Walt Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and NBCUniversal parent Comcast paused their advertisements on his social media site.
Advertisers have fled the site since Musk acquired it in October 2022 and reduced content moderation, resulting in a sharp rise in hate speech on X, according to civil rights groups.
Media watchdog Media Matters has previously found corporate advertisements by IBM, Apple, Oracle and Comcast's Xfinity were being placed alongside anti-Semitic content.
Reuters
Hyundai quits advertising on Elon Musk’s X
In 2023 the US condemned Musk’s endorsement of what it called a ‘hideous’ anti-Semitic conspiracy theory on X
Image: Reuters
South Korea's Hyundai said on Friday it has paused advertising on X, formerly known as Twitter, and is speaking to the Elon Musk-owned social media platform directly about brand safety issues.
It was not immediately clear why the vehicle giant paused advertisements on the site. Meanwhile, X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Last November the White House condemned Musk's endorsement of what it called a “hideous” anti-Semitic conspiracy theory on X, while major companies such as Walt Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and NBCUniversal parent Comcast paused their advertisements on his social media site.
Advertisers have fled the site since Musk acquired it in October 2022 and reduced content moderation, resulting in a sharp rise in hate speech on X, according to civil rights groups.
Media watchdog Media Matters has previously found corporate advertisements by IBM, Apple, Oracle and Comcast's Xfinity were being placed alongside anti-Semitic content.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Has Honda priced its new CR-V out of the market?
All the winners of the 2024 World Car Awards
Are Korean cars worthy of playing in the modern classics arena?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos