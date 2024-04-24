news

Toyota’s scandal-hit Daihatsu aims to resume vehicle development this year

24 April 2024 - 08:16 By Reuters
Daihatsu last year said it had rigged safety tests for 88,000 small cars, most of them sold under the Toyota brand, with the scandal posing a reputational risk for Japan's largest carmaker.
Scandal-hit Toyota subsidiary Daihatsu aims to fully resume developing vehicles by as early as the end of this year, the president of the compact carmaker told reporters, adding he saw opportunities in South America and Africa.

Why it is important

President Masahiro Inoue was dispatched from Toyota to turn Daihatsu around and put it on a path to growth. Resuming development of new cars will be a significant milestone.

Key quotes

"Once we have bedded down measures to prevent a recurrence (of the certification issue), we would like to move forward as early as the end of the year," Inoue said about full development, adding minor changes to models could occur even earlier.

"Emerging markets are a perfect fit for us, like throwing a fast ball straight down the middle of the strike zone," he told reporters during an April 22 roundtable. His comments were embargoed for Wednesday.

"South America and Africa" are the markets that should be a focus for development over the next 10 years, he said.

Context

*All but one of Daihatsu's models have been confirmed to be in compliance with domestic standards and those shipments have resumed.

*Inoue was previously Toyota's head of Latin America.

