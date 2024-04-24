news

Hyundai Nano Cooling Film helps cars beat the heat without tinting

25 April 2024 - 09:34 By Motor News Reporter
The Nano Cooling Film reduces the interior temperature by more than 10°C without darkening the windows.
The Nano Cooling Film reduces the interior temperature by more than 10°C without darkening the windows.
Image: Supplied

Hyundai has launched a Nano Cooling Film that cools hot car interiors far more effectively than conventional window tinting, without affecting visibility.

The innovative film reduces the interior temperature by more than 10°C without darkening the windows, says Hyundai. It maximises heat dissipation by using a nanostructure with excellent heat transfer characteristics, adds the company. 

To prove its effectiveness, the company launched a “Made Cooler by Hyundai” campaign, applying the film to 70 customer vehicles in Lahore, Pakistan, where summer temperatures can top 50°C.

The Nano Cooling Film is able to block heat while maintaining high transparency and unobstructed vision, unlike dark tint shades that can reduce night-time visibility and release absorbed heat into the vehicle.

Hyundai’s invention blocks external heat energy and emits internal radiant heat to the outside, through three layers in the film that selectively block or emit specific wavelengths of solar heat.

The film’s outer layer radiates heat at mid-infrared wavelengths from the interior of the vehicle to the exterior, while the inner two layers reflect incoming heat at near-infrared wavelengths, reducing the total amount of heat that reaches the inside of the vehicle.

In a study comparing the interior temperature of vehicles during daylight hours in the summer, the Nano Cooling Film reduced the temperature near the driver’s head by up to 10.98°C compared with conventional tint film, and up to 12.33°C compared with the same vehicle without window tinting.

The Nano Cooling Film can be applied with conventional tint films in countries where car tints are less regulated, says Hyundai.

Hyundai intends to mass produce the film but hasn’t given a timeline.

How BYD seeks to redefine luxury for the EV generation

Chinese EV maker BYD will showcase its premium brand's first sedan at the Beijing auto show from Thursday, in a challenge to the likes of Germany's ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Tesla promises ‘more affordable’ cars after shelving Model 2

Tesla said on Tuesday it would introduce "new models" by early 2025 using its current platforms and production lines as it retreated from more ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Huawei launches new software brand for intelligent driving

Chinese tech company Huawei unveiled on Wednesday a new software brand for intelligent driving, marking its latest push to become a major player in ...
Motoring
1 day ago
