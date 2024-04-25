news

Tesla jumps as Musk's promise of 'more affordable' cars eases growth fears

25 April 2024 - 09:30 By Reuters
Tesla Model 3 vehicles for sale at a Tesla facility in Fremont, California.
Image: Carlos Barria/Reuters
Image: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Tesla shares surged about 10% on Wednesday after the electric carmaker eased worries about slowing growth with its plans to roll out more affordable models in early 2025.

Investors had been bracing for the worst after a tumultuous week at Tesla that saw big layoffs, executive exits, price cuts and the postponement of a highly touted meeting with the Indian prime minister.

The newly minted plans also helped Wall Street shrug off the company's weak first quarter results, including a lower than expected profit and the first drop in quarterly revenue in nearly four years.

“First impression for us is CEO Elon Musk is appeasing the market by accelerating new product launches,” Jefferies analysts led by Philippe Houchois said in a note.

Tesla was on track to add about $50bn (R957.25bn) to its market value of about $460bn (R8.8-trillion). The stock has slid 42% this year, as of last close, as high borrowing costs have dampened demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and a price war in major market China intensified.

Tesla's growth strategy could strengthen support for a shareholder vote in May on Musk's $56bn (R1.07-trillion) compensation package which was voided by a Delaware court in January.

Some Tesla investors — such as Ross Gerber, president and CEO at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management — said in recent days they planned to oppose the package, citing a decline in Tesla's share price and a compromised board.

Several analysts took Tesla's remarks that its cheaper models would be built using current platforms and production lines as a sign it had retreated from more ambitious plans for a new model expected to cost $25,000 (R478,428).

“We read 'more affordable' as potentially de-contented Model Y/Model 3 versions with improvements in software and AI/hardware capability but at lower prices,” Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said.

Musk declined to provide details of the more affordable models and instead spent much of the earnings call on Tesla's efforts to diversify its business into AI, humanoid robots and operating a fleet of autonomous vehicles — all based on software and hardware products it has not yet fully developed.

Investors and analysts have long given Tesla a premium valuation for its efforts such as its driver assistance technology.

Tesla's stock trades at 57.38 times its 12-month forward estimated earnings, a PE ratio that is comfortably higher than Ford's 7.06 and General Motors' 4.80.

Tesla shares jumped to about $160 (R3,065) apiece, a price at which short sellers have lost $1.62bn (R31.03bn) on paper since Tuesday's close, according to data and analytics firm Ortex.

However, short-sellers are still up almost $8bn (R153.09bn) in profit this year.

At least nine analysts lowered their price targets on Tesla while two raised. The median view now stands at $172.83 (R3,311.25), according to LSEG.

“While the details [of the new models] are thin on the ground this was a clever move by Musk as it justifies the negative cash flow and the higher capital spend,” said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB.

“Unlike many companies that are shrinking capital spend, Tesla is going against the grain and puts [it] in a strong position as the EV market gets more competitive and price sensitivity increases,” Brooks added.

