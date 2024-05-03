These were South Africa’s top-selling cars in April

New vehicle sales in South Africa reached 38,172 units in April, a 2.2% increase over the same month last year.
Despite the increase, the cumulative sales for the year-to-date is still lagging behind 2023. For the four months to end-April the industry sold 168,970 vehicles, compared with 175,928 vehicles in the same period last year.
While Toyota remained top of the pops in April with 8,541 sales, the month was notable for being the first time Volkswagen was knocked off its number two perch by Suzuki, which sold 4,891 cars compared with VW’s 4,758. The performance was largely driven by the Suzuki Swift which sold 1,725 units to make it the country’s second best selling passenger car behind the VW Polo Vivo (1,766).
Sales last month dropped considerably in the light commercial vehicle market, partly because of the discontinuation of the popular Nissan NP200 half-tonne bakkie (which still sold 258 run-out units last month). The Toyota Hilux remained the best selling bakkie and most popular vehicle overall, narrowly beating the second placed Ford Ranger.
Top 30 sellers — April 2024
- Toyota Hilux — 2,094
- Ford Ranger — 2,073
- VW Polo Vivo — 1,766
- Suzuki Swift — 1,725
- Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,573
- Isuzu D-Max — 1,202
- Toyota Starlet — 1,148
- Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 976
- Nissan Magnite — 849
- Hyundai Grand i10 — 825
- VW Polo — 822
- Suzuki Baleno — 659
- Haval Jolion — 620
- Toyota Fortuner — 616
- Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 604
- Toyota Hi-Ace — 552
- Toyota Vitz — 529
- Renault Triber — 477
- Hyundai i20 — 469
- Chery Tiggo 7 Pro — 440
- VW T-Cross — 439
- Renault Kiger — 417
- Toyota Land Cruiser pick up — 385
- VW Amarok — 376
- GWM P-Series — 368
- Haval H6 — 368
- Renault Kwid — 359
- Toyota Urban Cruiser — 349
- Suzuki Grand Vitara — 348
- Suzuki S-Presso — 335
Image: Denis Droppa
