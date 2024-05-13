Jody Scheckter’s six-wheeled Tyrrell F1 car sells for R20m

The bizarre six-wheeled Tyrrell P34 raced to victory by South African-born Jody Scheckter at the 1976 Grand Prix in Sweden was sold for a whopping $1.1m (R20.2m) last week.
In March 2024 auctioneers RM Sotheby’s announced the Scheckter collection was up for grabs. It included the Derek Gardner designed P34, which used four 10" wheels at the front and a pair of wide, F1-typical wheels at the back.
Developed in secrecy, it was first unveiled on September 22 1975 and began racing in 1976 to much success, It inspired other teams to research six-wheeled entries, though none would see the tarmac of racetracks.
New modifications made it uncompetitive during the 1977 season and F1 rules later stipulated cars must have four-wheels in total, signalling the end to the gogga-like racer.
The auction was held at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco — named after the Royal family of Monaco — during the biennial RM Sotheby’s Monaco auction, which coincided with the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique. A total 115 automotive lots were on offer at last Saturday’s auction.
Other rare gems from the personal collection of the former F1 world champion included a Ferrari 312 T4, which East London-born Scheckter used to clinch the 1979 F1 Drivers’ World Championship, and the extremely rare 1971 McLaren M19A used by Scheckter on his F1 debut at the 1972 US Grand Prix.
More attainable though exclusive cars also on auction were the Elva, the McLaren hypercar launched in 2019, which does not have a front windscreen, and the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, a modern interpretation of the early 1970s icon.
