Protesters opposed to expansion of US electric vehicle maker Tesla's plant in Gruenheide near Berlin in Germany clashed with police when some attempted to storm the facility on Friday.
About 800 people took part in the protest, according to the organising group Disrupt Tesla, which claims the expansion would damage the environment.
A Reuters video showed dozens of people wearing blue caps and face-covering masks coming from a nearby wooded area and attempting to storm the company's premises with police officers trying to prevent them, including by force. At least one protester was detained.
"Why do the police let off the left-wing protestors so easily?" Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote on his social medial platform X, adding the demonstrators didn't manage to break through.
The video also showed medical personnel helping injured people.
"We are here today to draw attention to the Tesla factory in Gruenheide or the environmental destruction here," Disrupt Tesla spokesperson Ole Becker told Reuters.
The group also wants to highlight environmental destruction in countries such as Argentina and Bolivia, brought about by lithium mining, according to Becker. Lithium is a key resource for electric vehicle batteries.
"We protect the freedom of assembly," said Brandenburg police spokesperson Mario Heinemann, "but we are also responsible for public order and safety. That means we will also intervene when necessary".
Police confirmed the protesters tried to enter the plant's premises but were prevented, with several people taken into custody, and that it received reports of injuries.
Some demonstrators have damaged a few Tesla cars using pyrotechnics and paint at a nearby car storage site, the police spokesperson said.
Last week Tesla said it would shut the factory for one day on Friday without specifying a reason.
Protesters attempt to storm Tesla German plant, clash with police
Image: Axel Schmidt/Getty Images
