The BMW 7 Series has gained the prestigious title of South Africa's 2024 Car of the Year, marking a record seventh win for the German carmaker.
To unpack this in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Phuti Mpyane from Business Day Motor News.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | We take a closer look at South Africa’s 2024 car of the year
The BMW 7 Series has gained the prestigious title of South Africa's 2024 Car of the Year, marking a record seventh win for the German carmaker.
To unpack this in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Phuti Mpyane from Business Day Motor News.
MORE:
BMW 7 Series voted South Africa's 2024 Car of the Year
And the Car of the Year Award goes to ... tech
WATCH | Famous Fords that starred on the silver screen
WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the Jaecoo J7
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Range Rover Sport
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos